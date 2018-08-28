Real Madrid Transfer News: Juventus Reportedly Plan €50M Marcelo Bid

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Juventus are reportedly refusing to accept defeat in their pursuit of Real Madrid full-back Marcelo and will return with a €50 million (£45 million) bid for the Brazilian next summer.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Manolete at AS), Cristiano Ronaldo is keen for the club to bring his former team-mate to Turin and Marcelo is interested in making the switch.

Juventus plan on funding the move by selling Alex Sandro who has previously attracted interest from both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, per the report.

Marcelo is widely regarded as being one of the best left-backs in the world. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career at Real Madrid and has won La Liga four times, the Copa del Rey twice and lifted the European Cup on four occasions.

He's also forged a good relationship with Ronaldo both on and off the pitch and has spoken about their friendship, per the club's official website.

He said: "He's a good friend of mine, it's a pleasure for me to share a dressing room with him. To be able to play with him, exchange passes with him, that's something I'll treasure for the rest of my life."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has already asked Juventus president Andrea Agnelli to try and sign Marcelo, according to Sport Mediaset (h/t Sport's Adria Huertas).

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has already asked Juventus president Andrea Agnelli to try and sign Marcelo, according to Sport Mediaset (h/t Sport's Adria Huertas).

There's a sense that Marcelo has achieved everything possible during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and could be tempted by a new challenge. The opportunity to link up with Ronaldo could prove an attractive one.

Much may depend on how Real Madrid fare this season under new manager Julen Lopetegui who has replaced Zinedine Zidane at the helm.

The Spaniard has already shown he is not afraid to substitute Marcelo. He replaced the Brazilian with Raphael Varane after an hour of Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday.

Sports journalist Robbie Dunne noted Marcelo's reaction:

The 30-year-old said after the match he was "surprised" to be replaced but that he respected the decision, per Sport's Jaime Alvarado Rios.

Marcelo is an influential part of the Real Madrid team who would be difficult to replace. However, he will be 31 next summer which means Los Blancos may consider a sale if they receive a tempting offer.