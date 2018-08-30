2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Final Predictions Before NFL Regular Season

0 of 13

Can the fantasy landscape change that much in two weeks?

Our last mock draft was posted Aug. 15. With three preseason games in the books, rankings have been adjusted multiple times. If you were hoping for Ronald Jones to emerge and pass Peyton Barber on the depth chart in Tampa Bay, that wait will continue into the regular season. After breaking his finger, Rashaad Penny returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks, but Chris Carson still appears to be the man in that backfield.

Ezekiel Elliott could enter the season with up to three of his starting offensive linemen dealing with injuries. That's caused enough concern to push down his average draft position (ADP) to RB4 behind Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson. It's fair to say Antonio Brown might be the safest pick in all of fantasy football based on his consistency, so taking him in front of Elliott or any back not named Gurley is defensible.

If you're preparing for a draft this weekend, remember that it's useless to plan multiple picks. You might have an idea of where you want to go in the first few rounds, but as this mock draft demonstrates, the board may not mimic what you've seen in other mocks. Flexibility is the best draft strategy of all.

This mock draft is a 12-team, points-per-reception (PPR) format with a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 D. It was run using FantasyPros Draft Simulator. While I picked from the No. 3 spot, the autogenerated teams used the expert consensus rankings and composite average draft position.

In addition to analyzing each round, I'll take you inside my head to explain the strategy and process for each of my picks.