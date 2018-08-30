2018 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Final Predictions Before NFL Regular Season

    Antonio Brown is the safety net of the first round.Gary Landers/Associated Press

    Can the fantasy landscape change that much in two weeks?

    Our last mock draft was posted Aug. 15. With three preseason games in the books, rankings have been adjusted multiple times. If you were hoping for Ronald Jones to emerge and pass Peyton Barber on the depth chart in Tampa Bay, that wait will continue into the regular season. After breaking his finger, Rashaad Penny returned to practice for the Seattle Seahawks, but Chris Carson still appears to be the man in that backfield.

    Ezekiel Elliott could enter the season with up to three of his starting offensive linemen dealing with injuries. That's caused enough concern to push down his average draft position (ADP) to RB4 behind Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell and David Johnson. It's fair to say Antonio Brown might be the safest pick in all of fantasy football based on his consistency, so taking him in front of Elliott or any back not named Gurley is defensible.

    If you're preparing for a draft this weekend, remember that it's useless to plan multiple picks. You might have an idea of where you want to go in the first few rounds, but as this mock draft demonstrates, the board may not mimic what you've seen in other mocks. Flexibility is the best draft strategy of all.

    This mock draft is a 12-team, points-per-reception (PPR) format with a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 D. It was run using FantasyPros Draft Simulator. While I picked from the No. 3 spot, the autogenerated teams used the expert consensus rankings and composite average draft position

    In addition to analyzing each round, I'll take you inside my head to explain the strategy and process for each of my picks.

        

Round 1

    Don't hold David Johnson's injury against him.Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Round 1

    1. RB Todd Gurley, LAR

    2. RB David Johnson, ARI

    3. RB Le'Veon Bell, PIT

    4. WR Antonio Brown, PIT

    5. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

    6. RB Saquon Barkley, NYG

    7. RB Alvin Kamara, NO

    8. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

    9. WR Odell Beckham Jr., NYG

    10. WR Michael Thomas, NO

    11. RB Kareem Hunt, KC

    12. WR Julio Jones, ATL

                       

    More Balance than Usual

    While Brown, Hopkins and Beckham all have ADPs inside the top 12, Jones and Thomas are a bit surprising to see in the first round, as they typically come off the board at the beginning of the second round. Of course, there's nothing wrong with taking either of those players in the first round, as it pushes some strong RB1s into the second round.

                                            

    Inside the Mind

    Even though I expected to take Brown at No. 3, Bell surprisingly fell to that spot, so this pick was easy. I'm a huge advocate of Bell sitting out the preseason for the second straight year, so there's no concern about his absence. That should allow him to be fresher late in the season.

    With Bell on my roster as an elite RB1, it moves the position down my priority list for the next round or two, although that depends on who is available when my turn comes in the second. The end of the second round has been tough to predict, as we move into more of the RB2/WR2 tier.

Round 2

    If you believe in Aaron Rodgers, you believe in Davante Adams.Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

    Round 2 

    13. WR Davante Adams, GB

    14. RB Melvin Gordon, LAC

    15. WR Keenan Allen, LAC

    16. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR

    17. RB Leonard Fournette, JAC

    18. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN

    19. RB Devonta Freeman, ATL

    20. WR A.J. Green, CIN

    21. WR Adam Thielen, MIN

    22. WR T.Y. Hilton, IND

    23. RB Joe Mixon, CIN

    24. WR Doug Baldwin, SEA

                                   

    The Slide

    After Thomas and Jones jumped into the first round, we get a bigger swerve, with Adams coming off the board at No. 13 overall. That's a pretty significant jump over his ADP of 18.8/WR7. I'm a big believer in Adams because I'm a big believer in Aaron Rodgers. Adams is in the WR1 tier, so this isn't a reach as much as it is personal preference.

    With six wide receivers off the board within the first 13 picks, the running back talent you'd typically see go in the first round is available here. Gordon and Fournette have to be considered values, especially with Fournette going after Allen and McCaffrey. Thielen is the biggest surprise of this round.

                                                                             

    Inside the Mind

    Knowing Bell was already on board, wide receiver looked like the position to attack with my second pick. Baldwin and Hilton were the only ones on the board in my WR1 tier, but I thought I had a chance to get Baldwin with my pick early in the third round. I decided to take Hilton, knowing his ADP was about six spots higher than Baldwin's. If I opened the draft with Brown, Mixon would have been the pick here.

Round 3

    Consider avoiding LeSean McCoy this year.Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

    Round 3 

    25. WR Stefon Diggs, MIN

    26. TE Rob Gronkowski, NE

    27. WR Mike Evans, TB

    28. RB Jerick McKinnon, SF

    29. RB Jordan Howard, CHI

    30. RB Alex Collins, BAL

    31. WR Tyreek Hill, KC

    32. RB LeSean McCoy, BUF

    33. RB Kenyan Drake, MIA

    34. TE Travis Kelce, KC

    35. QB Aaron Rodgers, GB

    36. WR Amari Cooper, OAK

                       

    Make a Call

    Will the first two rounds affect how you treat the third? You could go best player available or focus on a position you haven't attacked with your first two picks. If you're not feeling the running back or wide receiver talent, taking Gronkowski or Kelce makes perfect sense. Rodgers might be the top quarterback, but that position is deep enough to avoid taking one this early.

    Even though this round provides talent with high ceilings such as Diggs, Gronkowski, Evans, McKinnon, Hill, Kelce and Rodgers, it produces some solid RB2s with reliable floors like Howard and Collins.

                                             

    Inside the Mind

    Missing out on Baldwin was a bummer, but it should be a lesson learned that if you really want a player, don't assume he'll be available in a later round. With Bell on the roster already, I knew I had plenty of chances to get an RB2 to pair with him. Even though I'm not a huge fan of Evans' situation in Tampa Bay, I'll take him as a WR2 knowing he has WR1 upside.

Round 4

    You assume a lot of risk by taking Josh Gordon in Round 4.Associated Press

    Round 4

    37. TE Zach Ertz, PHI

    38. WR Larry Fitzgerald, ARI

    39. WR Josh Gordon, CLE

    40. WR Golden Tate, DET

    41. WR Jarvis Landry, CLE

    42. WR Demaryius Thomas, DEN

    43. WR Allen Robinson, CHI

    44. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT

    45. WR Sammy Watkins, KC

    46. RB Dion Lewis, TEN

    47. RB Jay Ajayi, PHI

    48. RB Lamar Miller, HOU

                                  

    No. 2

    We're now firmly in the WR2/RB2 tier, which should be expected in the fourth round. This is where the wide receiver depth is on full display, although the selection of Gordon is a big and unnecessary reach. Gordon has great talent, but taking him this early means he has to play to his full potential, which hasn't happened in years.

    It would be easier to justify the pick if he were on a better team with a better QB, but he's not.

    Every other pick in this wide receiver-heavy round makes sense. Plus, Ajayi and Miller are perfect RB2s. Ertz has gone as early as the third round in other drafts I've done, although with an ADP of 36.6, his landing spot here is right in line.

                                           

    Inside the Mind

    I'll preach draft-strategy flexibility for the rest of my career, but if you have a plan and the board falls the right way, by all means, stick to your plan.

    I wanted to get a second running back and felt Lewis would be there as my target. He was the highest-ranked RB on my board and a personal favorite, so this pick was easy. With my top two running back and wide receiver spots handled, it gave me some flexibility heading into the fifth round. I had two players in mind and felt comfortable getting one of them.

Round 5

    Draft Mark Ingram with a replacement plan in mind.Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

    Round 5

    49. WR Chris Hogan, NE

    50. WR Brandin Cooks, LAR

    51. RB Mark Ingram II, NO

    52. QB Russell Wilson, SEA

    53. RB Derrick Henry, TEN

    54. WR Corey Davis, TEN

    55. RB Royce Freeman, DEN

    56. QB Deshaun Watson, HOU

    57. TE Delanie Walker, TEN

    58. RB Marshawn Lynch, OAK

    59. TE Jimmy Graham, GB

    60. RB Rex Burkhead, NE

                                       

    Settling In

    After four picks, the foundations for each team are in place. That allows for a bit more flexibility, which means you can go with the best player on the board. I'd remove QB from that conversation, but we see two more top quarterbacks come off the board in Wilson and Watson.

    Lynch might be the lead back in Oakland, but he's hardly a player you have to reach for at this point in his career. This is the earliest I've seen him go in any draft, which is backed up by his ADP of 63/RB25. Even though I'm not much of a Henry fan, that pick is justified since he's usually off the board around 41.6 as RB19.

                                                 

    Inside the Mind

    Picking third in this round put me in good shape to get one of the two players I wanted, which ended up happening. Hogan was my first target as the top wide receiver in New England, but I knew there was a chance he could be gone with his fantasy stock on the rise. I pivoted to Ingram knowing how much I liked the depth at WR.

    With Bell and Lewis already occupying the top two running back spots on my roster, I don't have to rely on Ingram. That's obviously important with his four-game suspension to open the season. When he returns, the hope is that he can post reliable RB2 numbers and move into my starting lineup, with Lewis shifting into the flex spot. Ideally, both players perform at an RB2 level to boost my flex position.

Round 6

    Marquise Goodwin should pick up right where he left off in 2017.Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Round 6

    61. QB Tom Brady, NE

    62. WR Marvin Jones Jr., DET

    63. QB Cam Newton, CAR

    64. WR Michael Crabtree, BAL

    65. WR Alshon Jeffery, PHI

    66. TE Greg Olsen, CAR

    67. RB Kyle Rudolph, MIN

    68. TE Evan Engram, NYG

    69. TE Trey Burton, CHI

    70. WR Marquise Goodwin, SF

    71. WR Emmanuel Sanders, DEN

    72. QB Drew Brees, NO

                                

    Plans Change

    Olsen is a solid value in the sixth round, but three picks later, we see a reach for Burton. At Burton's ADP of 87/TE10, you'd be using a valuable pick on a mostly unproven player. Seeing him go almost 20 picks earlier than that is foolish and unnecessary.

    Even if you're against taking a quarterback early, getting Brady in the sixth round is a pretty good value with his ADP of 51.6. Jones and Sanders are solid picks as regular contributors to their respective offenses. Crabtree might lead the Ravens in receiving, but that doesn't mean he's in for a big year. His low ceiling isn't worth the reach when his ADP is already too high at 66.6

                                                                                              

    Inside the Mind

    Knowing my running back group should be settled, my focus shifted to wide receivers, with three starting spots in addition to the flex spot. The depth of the position is on full display over the next few rounds, but that also includes Goodwin here.

    He'll enter the season as my WR3 with the upside to be a WR2 as the most explosive wideout in San Francisco. Olsen is the No. 4 tight end on my board, but he was the only one available I would have considered this early.

Round 7

    Tevin Coleman is safe and reliable but also has upside.Associated Press

    Round 7

    73. WR Robert Woods, LAR

    74. QB Andrew Luck, IND

    75. WR Nelson Agholor, PHI

    76. RB Chris Thompson, WAS

    77. QB Carson Wentz, PHI

    78. QB Kirk Cousins, MIN

    79. QB Matthew Stafford, DET

    80. WR Julian Edelman, NE

    81. QB Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

    82. RB Carlos Hyde, CLE

    83. RB Tevin Coleman, ATL

    84. RB Kerryon Johnson, DET

                           

    Caught in the Run?

    Five quarterbacks come off the board in this round, and while none of the picks is an egregious reach, a lesson can be learned. If you planned on waiting for a quarterback and see a run of four QBs coming off the board in the same round, it doesn't mean you have to follow the trend. In fact, it's better that you don't because you can improve elsewhere and still find your quarterback in a future round.

    Much like Ingram, Edelman could provide a boost upon his return from a four-game suspension. He could turn into a WR2 in PPR formats, which would be a big return on a moderate investment. If he's only a WR3, the pick is still worth it. Tevin Coleman is another safe selection as an RB3 who can put up RB2 numbers in a good week. Plus, he'd get a huge boost if Devonta Freeman goes down with an injury.

                                                             

    Inside the Mind

    Agholor has been a target in almost every draft I've done because of how badly he's been undervalued. He's arguably the top WR in Philadelphia with Jeffery still working back his way from offseason shoulder surgery. For some reason, Agholor isn't getting a lot of respect with an ADP of 107.8/WR42 after finishing as WR22 in 2017.

    Even a little regression makes him well worth taking as one of the last starters in your lineup or as a top backup.

Round 8

    Jamison Crowder could be busy as Alex Smith's top target.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Round 8

    85. RB Chris Carson, SEA

    86. WR Will Fuller V, HOU

    87. RB Rashaad Penny, SEA

    88. RB Tarik Cohen, CHI

    89. WR Devin Funchess, CAR

    90. WR Jamison Crowder, WAS

    91. WR Dez Bryant, FA

    92. RB Sony Michel, NE

    93. RB Duke Johnson, CLE

    94. RB Jamaal Williams, GB

    95. WR Cooper Kupp, LAR

    96. RB Peyton Barber, TB

                           

    Starting Impact

    These picks could be the final additions to your starting lineup or the best bench options. When Week 1 rolls around, almost every player in this round should either be starting or in line for a consistent role on his team. Penny and Michel may not be set for big roles immediately, but they have long-term value as potential starters down the road. 

    Crowder has been a great WR3 target in PPR drafts, and with an ADP of 89/WR37, he's valued properly in this draft. If you can get your hands on the clear-cut top wide receiver of a solid offense in the eighth round, it's a big victory. Crowder and Kupp could put up similar numbers with target-rich seasons.

                                                         

    Inside the Mind

    Part of the Ingram plan is to make sure you get a reliable running back to cover his absence for the first month. With Bell and Lewis already on my team, finding that reliable RB wasn't as important. However, Williams is usually one of those targets, and as the top running back in Green Bay, he's more than just a replacement player.

    Getting him as my fourth RB is a low-risk move that could turn out great if he stays on top of the depth chart.

Round 9

    Ronald Jones has taken a tumble since the start of the preseason.Mark Brown/Getty Images

    Round 9

    97. WR Sterling Shepard, NYG

    98. RB Marlon Mack, IND

    99. QB Philip Rivers, LAC

    100. RB Isaiah Crowell, NYJ

    101. WR Jordy Nelson, OAK

    102. RB Aaron Jones, GB

    103. RB Ronald Jones, TB

    104. WR Pierre Garcon, SF

    105. RB James White, NE

    106. D/ST Jaguars

    107. RB Nick Chubb, CLE

    108. RB Jordan Wilkins, IND

                                        

    End of the Lineup or Start of the Bench?

    Other than Shepard, Rivers, Nelson and Garcon, the players in this round should be considered fantasy backups to open the season.

    The Indianapolis Colts have not settled anything in their backfield, which makes it tough to use Mack or Wilkins with confidence until further notice. Chubb will open the season behind Carlos Hyde in a backfield that also includes Duke Johnson. Aaron Jones has to serve a two-game suspension and may not jump into a big role upon his return. 

    Ronald Jones has yet to impress in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield, which resulted in one of the biggest drops in fantasy value from the start of the preseason until now. He was considered a good value at No. 80 in our last mock draft two weeks ago. Now, he's clearly behind Barber and tumbling down draft boards as a result.

                                                                      

    Inside the Mind

    Waiting on a QB predictably paid off, as Rivers was still available here. The wait could have continued with Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff also available, but no other players jumped out as must-gets in this round. Rivers always has top-10 potential with plenty of talent around him in the Los Angeles Chargers offense. He was a much better pick than that ridiculous selection of the Jaguars defense.

Round 10

    Jordan Reed's injury history is built into his price.Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Round 10

    109. D/ST Vikings

    110. TE Jordan Reed, WAS

    111. RB Giovani Bernard, CIN

    112. RB Theo Riddick, DET

    113. WR Randall Cobb, GB

    114. TE Jack Doyle, IND

    115. TE O.J. Howard, TB

    116. TE David Njoku, CLE

    117. RB C.J. Anderson, CAR

    118. TE George Kittle, SF

    119. WR Robby Anderson, NYJ

    120. WR Allen Hurns, DAL

                                       

    Potential to Win

    Taking a defense this early won't put you ahead of the game since it's a position you can stream with success. Instead of taking one, check out some of the diamonds in the rough who could provide major boosts if they hit. 

    Reed's injury history will follow him forever, yet that's already built into his draft value in the double-digit rounds. Njoku has a wealth of talent that's been on display throughout the preseason, but he's another player you don't have to spend a high pick on even though he has breakout potential. Cobb is a starting wide receiver for a team with Rodgers at quarterback. That's valuable.

                                   

    Inside the Mind

    For the most part, this draft didn't throw many curveballs my way, and I was able to stick to my loose plan. Knowing tight end was still a need, the plan was to get one this round with so many targets available. Unfortunately, Reed, Doyle and Njoku all came off the board before my spot.

    I settled for Kittle, who I like, although not as much as the others. Luckily, this isn't a big investment, so if Kittle doesn't work out, I can move on without much regret. I decided to address the position again before the end of the draft.

Rounds 11-13

    Keelan Cole's fantasy stock shot up when Marqise Lee landed on injured reserve.Tim Warner/Getty Images

    Round 11

    121. WR Kelvin Benjamin, BUF

    122. RB Corey Clement, PHI

    123. RB Bilal Powell, NYJ

    124. TE Cameron Brate, TB

    125. RB Ty Montgomery, GB

    126. WR John Brown, ARI

    127. WR DeVante Parker, MIA

    128. WR Kenny Stills, MIA

    129. TE Tyler Eifert, CIN

    130. RB Adrian Peterson, WAS

    131. WR D.J. Moore, CAR

    132. RB Devontae Booker, DEN

         

    Round 12

    133. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC

    134. D/ST Rams

    135. RB Matt Breida, SF

    136. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

    137. WR Calvin Ridley, ATL

    138. D/ST Eagles

    139. QB Jared Goff, LAR

    140. WR Mike Williams, LAC

    141. D/ST Chargers

    142. WR Keelan Cole, JAC

    143. QB Patrick Mahomes, KC

    144. WR Anthony Miller, CHI

         

    Round 13

    145. TE Charles Clay, BUF

    146. TE Jared Cook, OAK

    147. RB Austin Ekeler, LAC

    148. RB Latavius Murray, MIN

    149. QB Matt Ryan, ATL

    150. D/ST Broncos

    151. RB LeGarrette Blount, DET

    152. TE Austin Hooper, ATL

    153. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA

    154. TE Jake Butt, DEN

    155. RB Nyheim Hines, IND

    156. RB Javorius Allen, BAL

         

    Personal Preference

    Once you get this late in the draft, rankings don't matter as much as personal preference. Usually, I have a handful of players at each position to target in these rounds. Most of the time, they are high-upside, low-risk options like Mike Williams and Patrick Mahomes. You could also go with high-floor, low-ceiling players to provide safe depth like LeGarrette Blount and Charles Clay.

         

    Inside the Mind

    Missing Clement by one pick was a disappointment, since he fit my high-ceiling, low-risk profile. Instead, I pivoted to the boring route with Powell. He's a decent player on a below-average team, so I'm banking on him being on the field more when the Jets are playing from behind. Luckily, I was able to land a big-upside player in Cole, who might wind up as the top WR in Jacksonville following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Marqise Lee.

Rounds 14-16

    Can Kenny Golladay come through after another preseason of hype?Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Round 14

    157. QB Alex Smith, WAS

    158. WR Cameron Meredith, NO

    159. QB Marcus Mariota, TEN

    160. RB Kenneth Dixon, BAL

    161. RB D'Onta Foreman, HOU

    162. QB Derek Carr, OAK

    163. RB Samaje Perine, WAS

    164. WR Michael Gallup, DAL

    165. WR Josh Doctson, WAS

    166. TE Benjamin Watson, NO

    167. WR Chris Godwin, TB

    168. RB Doug Martin, OAK

         

    Round 15

    169. D/ST Saints

    170. D/ST Ravens

    171. D/ST Lions

    172. QB Dak Prescott, DAL

    173. D/ST Texans

    174. WR Kenny Golladay, DET

    175. WR Mohamed Sanu, ATL

    176. D/ST Patriots

    177. D/ST Steelers

    178. WR Danny Amendola, MIA

    179. RB Rob Kelley, WAS

    180. WR Tyrell Williams, LAC

         

    Round 16

    181. K Stephen Gostkowski, NE

    182. K Greg Zuerlein, LAR

    183. K Justin Tucker, BAL

    184. K Matt Bryant, ATL

    185. K Wil Lutz, NO

    186. K Chris Boswell, PIT

    187. K Jake Elliott, PHI

    188. K Harrison Butker, KC

    189. K Matt Prater, DET

    190. K Dan Bailey, DAL

    191. K Mason Crosby, GB

    192. K Robbie Gould, SF

         

    Week 1 Works

    I'll always advocate waiting until the final two rounds to find your defense and kicker. If you can stream those positions with success throughout the season, you shouldn't commit anything more than you absolutely have to in your draft. 

    You can also consider Week 1 a streaming week and draft accordingly. Pick out the Week 1 matchups you like the best for defenses and kickers and target them. Commitment is not a factor.

         

    Inside the Mind

    Using the streaming philosophy, I landed on the Lions as my defense based on their Week 1 matchup at home against the New York Jets. They get the 49ers in San Francisco in Week 2, so this is nothing more than a one-week streamer. 

    Bailey should be more than that as one of the more reliable kickers on a team that should be good enough to provide him field-goal opportunities but not good enough to turn drives into TDs. I grabbed Watson as insurance for Kittle, since he's coming back from a shoulder injury.

Roster Review and Final Thoughts

    Le'Veon Bell's decision to stay away from the Steelers hasn't hurt his fantasy value.Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Projected Starting Lineup

    QB: Philip Rivers

    RB: Le'Veon Bell, Dion Lewis

    WR: T.Y. Hilton, Mike Evans, Marquise Goodwin

    TE: George Kittle

    FLEX: Jamaal Williams/Mark Ingram (after Week 4)

    D/ST: Lions

    K: Dan Bailey

         

    Bench

    QB: None

    RB: Bilal Powell, Austin Ekeler

    WR: Nelson Agholor, Keelan Cole

    TE: Benjamin Watson

         

    Final Thoughts

    It doesn't always happen this way, but I'm pleased with the balance in both the starting lineup and bench of this team. Other than Hilton returning to his WR1 form of the past, it doesn't feel like I need any of my players to overachieve to have a successful season. Ingram's return could provide a huge boost if he turns into a high-end RB2, but I have a safety net with Lewis and Williams just in case those RBs need to be rotated throughout the season.