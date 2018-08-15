Fantasy Football 2018 Mock Draft: Complete Updated Predictions

0 of 13

Elsa/Getty Images

A great way to jump back into fantasy football is with an early-preseason mock draft. If you haven't been keeping up on offseason activity in great detail, this exercise allows you to test potential strategies and get an overall feel for how drafts may shake out, at least in the early rounds.

Do not construct strict draft plans based on what you see in mocks. Your drafts can and will look different with more than a few curveballs thrown in along the way. The mock draft in this article opens with a moderately surprising first overall pick, which then causes a domino effect for the next five picks. That can be a positive or negative, depending on who you expect to be there. But either way, you have to react accordingly.

The best advice is to try mocking yourself from different spots in the draft. If you open your draft with Saquon Barkley at No. 7 overall, see if your team ends up taking another RB in the second round versus what it looks like if you take a WR. Take one of the top TEs in the third round, and find out if it causes a serious weakness at another position. Take yourself out of a comfort zone and see how you adjust.

This mock draft is a 12-team, points-per-reception (PPR) format with a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 D. I used the draft simulator at FantasyPros to create it. I picked from the No. 9 spot, and the auto-generated teams around mine were compiled by using the expert consensus rankings and composite average draft position.

In addition to analyzing each round, I’ll take you inside the strategy and process for each of my personal picks.