Goldberg Says WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony 'Sucks,' Needs to Be Changed

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg believes the company needs to revamp its Hall of Fame ceremony moving forward.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes (beginning at the 1:25 mark), Goldberg talked about concerns he expressed to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon regarding the event:

"First and foremost, I went to Vince and I told him my impression of the Hall of Fame and what should happen. I don't think it does justice to the people being inducted. I don't think it does a justice to the fans that sit there for four hours. I think it needs to be changed completely right on its head.

"I don't care what anybody says and I don't care if the person who puts it together thinks I'm full of s--t. It needs to be changed because it sucks. I don't care about what other people say or how they did it, I'm telling you in my experience as a headliner in 2018 in the Hall of Fame—it needs to be changed."

Goldberg was the headliner for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony held in New Orleans.

Since Goldberg took the stage last, he had to follow the likes of Mark Henry, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim, the Dudley Boyz, Kid Rock and Warrior Award winner Jarrius "JJ" Robertson.

By the time Goldberg gave his speech, the crowd had grown restless since it had been inside the Smoothie King Center for several hours at that point.

WWE doesn't time its inductees' speeches, and the lack of constraints often makes for a long evening.

One possible solution to the problem is for WWE to induct less people on a yearly basis. That would cut down on the time and also allow WWE to spread out its star power over multiple years.

The 51-year-old Goldberg was chosen as the headliner this year after returning to WWE in 2016 and then winning the Universal Championship in 2017.

Goldberg dropped the universal title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in what may go down as the final match of his illustrious career.

He was outspoken about how miserable his first run in WWE was before getting a much better sendoff the second time around.

If WWE listens to Goldberg's opinions on the Hall of Fame as well, it could lead to the company creating a much more enjoyable experience for the fans in future years.



