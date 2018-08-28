WWE Super Show-Down: The Shield, Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan Matches Revealed

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

WWE announced several matches Tuesday for the Oct. 6 Super Show-Down event at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

In addition to The Undertaker against Triple H for the last time ever in the main event, The Shield will be back in action as a group against Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Also, Ronda Rousey will team up with the Bella Twins to face the Riott Squad, and Daniel Bryan will once again do battle with The Miz, with the winner receiving a future shot at the WWE Championship.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will have a chance at retribution after Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre beat them down to end Monday's episode of Raw.

The Shield reformed the previous week to prevent Strowman from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Reigns, and their match at Super Show-Down will come on the heels of Strowman's decision to cash in his contract for a match against Reigns at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.

After Rousey beat Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, Nikki and Brie Bella joined Natalya in celebrating the victory.

With Nikki and Brie's announcement that they will be competing against the Riott Squad on Raw next week, the Super Show-Down match will be another opportunity for them to get ready for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on Oct. 28.

The Miz defeated Bryan at SummerSlam after his wife, Maryse, provided him with a pair of brass knuckles, and they will meet again at Hell in a Cell in a mixed tag team match featuring Maryse against Bryan's wife, Brie Bella.

Their match at Super Show-Down will have even greater meaning, though, since the winner will get a crack at the WWE title in the near future.

Super Show-Down will stream live on WWE Network at 5 a.m. ET on Oct. 6.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).