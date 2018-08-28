Ranking the 8 Most Electric Debuts in UFC History

0 of 8

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

When a fighter makes their UFC debut it is often times not their best night at the office. So much so that a thing called the "Octagon Jitters" has become a prevalent statement. But there are some who bury those jitters and generate something special.

Sometimes it comes from fighters who have legendary careers and we can look back with hindsight to see how it all began. Others are a flash in the pan, but a flash so bright we remember it long after they are gone.

There is no blueprint for an incredible debut. It could be a quick finish, a great fight, or their presence pre and post-fight that captures our imaginations.

For the purpose of this list, early UFC events were excluded. Everyone was making their debut and it was more about the shock value of this new sport that generated the electricity. Also, for the most part, known commodities such as Ronda Rousey and Rampage Jackson were excluded. Their debuts were electric because fans knew what they were getting. It was old hat.

These fighters confounded expectations or simply came out of the woodwork to lift the crowd off their feet.

Who gave UFC fans their greatest debuts? Here is a look at the eight most electric debuts in UFC history.