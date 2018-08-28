Paul Pogba Apologises to Manchester United Fans After Tottenham Defeat

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has apologised to the club's supporters following their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Monday.

The Red Devils produced a poor second half display in front of their fans at Old Trafford, as Spurs ran in all three goals after the interval to secure a comfortable win.

Afterwards, Pogba said sorry to United fans and that he wasn't quite sure what was going wrong with the team at the moment, per RMC (h/t Get French Football News).

"Even we don't understand," said Pogba. "We started the game really well, and we concede two goals in the second half. That was tough to take. ... Our fans were still pushing us. We are really sorry for them, and really disappointed, we wanted to do better. I think that this is a defeat that we did not deserve."

Pogba finished by defiantly saying "we are Manchester United and we will never give up."

