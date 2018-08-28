Jose Mourinho Storms out of Presser, Odds-on to Be Sacked After Spurs Loss

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 28, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on August 27, 2018. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is now the odds-on favourite to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season following the Red Devils' 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. 

Per Sky Sports, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss left his post-match press conference in a hurry after a question about home fans leaving early following Lucas Moura scoring the third goal. The Special One leads Mark Hughes of Southampton and Rafael Benitez of Newcastle United in the sack race, with odds as low as 10-11, per Oddschecker.com

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

