Jose Mourinho Storms out of Presser, Odds-on to Be Sacked After Spurs Loss

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is now the odds-on favourite to be the first Premier League manager to be sacked this season following the Red Devils' 3-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Per Sky Sports, the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan boss left his post-match press conference in a hurry after a question about home fans leaving early following Lucas Moura scoring the third goal. The Special One leads Mark Hughes of Southampton and Rafael Benitez of Newcastle United in the sack race, with odds as low as 10-11, per Oddschecker.com.

