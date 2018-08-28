Cowboys' Jerry Jones a 'Big Advocate' of Expanding Regular Season to 18 Games

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is ready to shorten the NFL's four-game preseason schedule in favor of 18 regular-season games and two preseason contests.

"I was a big advocate in the last negotiation. I made the presentation," Jones said, per Tim Cowlishaw of the Dallas Morning News. "You can see how I did."



Jones pointed to the revenue playing additional regular-season games could create for the players as one of his reasons for advocating the change.

"It would provide more than $1 billion to the players," Jones said. "It's certainly worth considering. It would direct more value for what the players expend to the players."



Moving to 18 games in an era when concussions are on the forefront of concern around the league seems unlikely, although Jones said his plan would call for the shortening of training camps as well and overall "less exposure" risks for injuries.

"I can make the case that we have an uptick in concussions in the preseason," he explained. "If you look at it, I would contend there would be less exposure."

Even if moving from 16 regular-season games to 18 is an uphill battle, Jones isn't wrong about concerns regarding the quality of play in the preseason—especially given the fact that fans are often charged full price for sloppy exhibition contests.

Cowlishaw noted that "of the 32 quarterbacks you would project as starters, half threw fewer than 20 passes this preseason."

Few teams have been as lackluster this preseason as Jones' Cowboys, who fell to 0-3 with an ugly 27-3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott were among those who didn't take the field.

The Cowboys treated their home fans to eight turnovers and all-around atrocious football in the loss while many of the primary playmakers watched from the sideline.

In Jones' mind, more games that count in the standings will reduce so many poor August showings.