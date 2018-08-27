Police Investigating Jason Sensation's Threat He'll Shoot Himself at WWE Raw

A man who impersonated former WWE star Owen Hart on an episode of Raw threatened to shoot himself during the Raw broadcast from Toronto.

"I got my gun through security & will shoot myself in the head & kill myself during tonight's #RAW in Toronto. Don't ya dare miss it!!! Thanks for the memories @WWE," read the since-deleted tweet posted to Jason Sensation's Twitter account, per Ben Jordan Kerin of Wrestling News Source.

According to Post Wrestling's John Pollock, Toronto police are investigating the threat.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp said both WWE and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto were made aware of the tweet as well.

During the July 6, 1998, edition of Raw, Sensation impersonated Hart as part of a sketch in which D-Generation X mimicked the Nation of Domination.

Vince Russo, who was WWE's head writer at the time of the segment, wrote a message to Sensation on Twitter: "Brother, I hope you're kidding. Just tried calling and texting. Please, man---you have an army of people out here that care for you. Please."

