WWE SmackDown Results: The Miz and Daniel Bryan Bump and Top Takeaways

Credit: WWE.com

For the September 4 edition of SmackDown Live, Hell in a Cell was the entire focus as top rivalries heated up.

From the mixed tag match that pits Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella against The Miz and Maryse to AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, every big match from the blue brand was developed.

However, some of the biggest takeaways were focused on the beneficiaries outside of the pay-per-view scene. Andrade "Cien" Almas faced Bryan, while R-Truth got to fight Miz in the main event. Both top stars were distracted by the thought of getting their hands on one another, allowing the under-the radar wrestlers to shine.

Asuka made a surprise return to save Naomi from The IIconics, which is not all that remarkable unless it signals potential for a women's tag team championship. Rusev and Aiden English also got closer to championship gold with a win over Sanity and The Usos.

Finally, Styles and Joe came to blows once more in a brutal fight in which The Phenomenal One had to be pulled away from The Destroyer. While this feud has gone a bit under-the-radar, it is time to recognize just how much it needs a better spotlight than a normal match at the next WWE event.

These are the biggest takeaways from a night of growing tension and solid wrestling that may indicate SmackDown is looking to steal the show at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.