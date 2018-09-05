WWE SmackDown Results: The Miz and Daniel Bryan Bump and Top Takeaways

WWE SmackDown Results: The Miz and Daniel Bryan Bump and Top TakeawaysSeptember 5, 2018
For the September 4 edition of SmackDown Live, Hell in a Cell was the entire focus as top rivalries heated up.
From the mixed tag match that pits Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella against The Miz and Maryse to AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe, every big match from the blue brand was developed.
However, some of the biggest takeaways were focused on the beneficiaries outside of the pay-per-view scene. Andrade "Cien" Almas faced Bryan, while R-Truth got to fight Miz in the main event. Both top stars were distracted by the thought of getting their hands on one another, allowing the under-the radar wrestlers to shine.
Asuka made a surprise return to save Naomi from The IIconics, which is not all that remarkable unless it signals potential for a women's tag team championship. Rusev and Aiden English also got closer to championship gold with a win over Sanity and The Usos.
Finally, Styles and Joe came to blows once more in a brutal fight in which The Phenomenal One had to be pulled away from The Destroyer. While this feud has gone a bit under-the-radar, it is time to recognize just how much it needs a better spotlight than a normal match at the next WWE event.
These are the biggest takeaways from a night of growing tension and solid wrestling that may indicate SmackDown is looking to steal the show at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.
Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz Gives R-Truth a Win and Almas the Spotlight
The night started and ended with Bryan and Brie vs. Miz and Maryse as the husband-and-wife teams tried to get their mixed tag match started early. While the heels dodged the faces most of the night, other contenders stepped up.
Bryan defeated Almas again in an exciting opener, while Miz was rolled up by his old tag team partner, R-Truth, and lost in the main event. These matches may not have been the best showcases of Truth and Almas, but they did allow the underused stars a chance to stand out.
El Idolo has put on back-to-back solid bouts with Bryan, and both teased the potential of better matches down the line. While Cien may not be the best mic worker, he is a star in the ring, and Zelina Vega can help him stand out all around. He just needs opportunities.
A long-time veteran in WWE, Truth has rarely had chances to shine as a singles star over the years, but he is always entertaining. Winning in the main event was a huge moment for his career, as it kept him relevant.
Without Bryan and Miz branching out while being on top of their game, it is possible Almas and Truth would have not gotten a chance at this time. Hopefully, these moments lead to greater opportunities soon.
Asuka and Naomi Could Be One of SmackDown's Premier Female Teams
In her third attempt to pull off a victory against The IIconics, Naomi finally emerged with a win over Peyton Royce thanks to a roll-up, but she was quickly assaulted after the bell by Billie Kay.
The two beat down the Women's Battle Royal winner until Asuka returned to take out both heels.
The Empress of Tomorrow disappeared from television for a while after her loss to Carmella for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It would have made sense for her to return with a new focus in a big rivalry. Instead, she was placed in the blue brand's least interesting feud.
However, there may be a greater plan here. For a long time, fans have been clamoring for tag team championships in the women's division, and it finally feels like there's enough talent to support it. Moreover, most of the women have been paired off in tag teams.
Just like the team of Sasha Banks and Bayley on Raw, Asuka and Naomi together would be a much bigger deal if it meant something to be a team in the women's division. The two could dominate SmackDown as a duo, and the promise of future gold would improve their rivalry with The IIconics.
If a women's tag team championship is not in the near future for WWE, though, this is a dramatic waste of the Japanese Superstar.
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe Can No Longer Be a Regular Wrestling Match
Expecting that AJ Styles would stay home and protect his family in Gainesville, Georgia, after Samoa Joe's latest threats, The Destroyer mocked the WWE champion and promised his family they would have their father back permanently soon.
However, Styles appeared and assaulted Joe until several referees and general manager Paige convinced The Phenomenal One to cool down.
This segment was fun as a way to continue to sell the hatred between these two former friends, but it also highlighted a problem at Hell in a Cell.
These two are set to fight for the WWE Championship on Sept. 16 in a normal wrestling match. Given what they have already done to each other, fans can assume the bout will devolve quickly into a brawl, causing a disqualification or no-contest.
Not only does this match need a stipulation for the sake of the story, it also requires the freedom to go all-out to ensure it stands out at Hell in a Cell. While the PPV does not need too many matches inside the cage, this is a clash that would deserve that spot.
At the very least, Joe's mind games should allow him to win the title if Styles gets himself disqualified.
Rusev Day Back on Same Page Should Lead to New Day Bout
In the second Triple Threat match to crown a potential No. 1 contender to The New Day's SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Rusev and Aiden English proved to be unstoppable now they are back on the same page.
English pushed Eric Young's feet off the ropes on a pinfall to allow Rusev to kick out and then hit a Machka Kick for the win. They will now face Sheamus and Cesaro next week. While The Bar have to be the favorites in that match, New Day vs. Rusev Day is a fresher potential matchup.
This story for Rusev and English has been all about trust, with the two working together more than ever. English looked better than ever with The Bulgarian Brute focused and energized. They're at the perfect place in their careers to be challenging for the tag titles.
While New Day vs. The Bar is always reliable, it can also always happen. The two teams could be great together on any WWE pay-per-view. This is perhaps the only time New Day vs. Rusev Day will a huge attraction.