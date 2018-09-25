WWE Raw Results: Dean Ambrose Remains with The Shield for Now and Top Takeaways

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The Shield rule Monday Night Raw, and the trio proved it last week. It is hard to argue that Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are not the most important part of the red brand. The September 24 edition of Raw only further proved this.

The trio opened and closed the show with a showcase of solidarity as Ambrose chose to stand with his brothers despite some hints he could switch sides. The group also helped promote The Authors of Pain, who put on a great effort with Baron Corbin in the main event.

Elsewhere on the program, The Bella Twins tried to once again attempted to take down The Riott Squad with Brie Bella doing the wrong kind of damage to the heels. Kevin Owens continued to fall back into his old role with Elias encouraging him.

Finally, Alicia Fox pulled double duty, repping Jinder Mahal in a match against Finn Balor with Bayley, while also losing to Nia Jax later in the night. Both performances seemed to lack all momentum despite WWE Evolution approaching.

While this show was defined by many moments, the biggest takeaways from the night focused on the potential for change with stars looking far forward or right ahead to new stories that could change Raw.