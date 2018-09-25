WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 25

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 25September 26, 2018
Seizing the opportunity was a big theme of the September 25 edition of SmackDown Live as multiple underused stars were booked to get a major spotlight. This all started with Tye Dillinger, who Tweeted his way into a match with United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura.
Aiden English was expected to face down Rusev after his heinous attack, hoping to outshine his higher profile former best friend. Big E spent most of the week making clear how much he disliked Sheamus ahead of a big clash between the two heavyweights.
After months of playing second fiddle on SmackDown, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were expected to take center stage in the main event as they faced each other down in a contract signing for their last WWE Championship clash.
While all these segments were announced ahead of time, there was also no doubt with WWE Super Show-Down approaching that Daniel Bryan and The Miz as well as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair would get in each other's way.
This show had the potential to build excitement and change the direction of WWE going forward or simply pass by without any impact.
The First-Ever Truth TV with Daniel Bryan; The Miz vs. R-Truth
R-Truth hosted the first-ever Truth TV alongside his Mixed Match Challenge partner Carmella with special guest Bryan. After a dance break, Truth praised the former WWE champion only for The Miz to come out and make clear why he will always defeat The "Yes" Man.
Because The A-Lister ruined Truth TV's animal segment, the host banned Miz from his talk show forever. In response, The Awesome One headed backstage, demanding general manager Paige cancel Truth TV. Instead, she booked Miz vs. Truth for talk-show-host rights.
With a few cheap tactics, The Must-See Superstar caught his former tag team partner with the Skull Crushing Finale then taunted Bryan on commentary before hitting a running knee for the win.
Result
Miz def. Truth by pinfall to reclaim Miz TV
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a silly segment, but it worked because everyone was in on the joke and in top form. Truth may be the funniest wrestler in the company, and he made the most of his own flubs to come off as the lovable crazy man.
The match that followed was better than the last time these two veterans faced off, but it was not all that involved. It worked primarily because the focus was still entirely on Bryan vs. Miz. The two continue to sell their dynamic well, and it's easy to get excited about their next clash.
Big E vs. Sheamus
The New Day joked about The Bar until Sheamus and Cesaro had had enough. While Big E caught The Celtic Warrior multiple times, even turning a Brogue Kick into a powerbomb, Sheamus emerged victorious after a Brogue Kick.
Result
Sheamus def. Big E by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fine match, but it was simplistic coming from two great veterans. These two can do much better work than they did this time around.
Sheamus winning though was the right move, continuing to build the momentum of the heels. There's no way The Bar defeat The New Day, so they need as many wins as possible to still come off as a threat before the title match loss.
Aiden English Blames Lana for the End of Rusev Day
Rusev called out English to explain his actions last week. The Drama King did not waste any time, showing two video packages. The first chronicled his impact on the Rusev Day brand. The second made clear Lana ruined that brand.
As the Ravishing Russian tried to defend herself, The Artiste had one last comment, questioning why Lana refused to tell her husband about the night in Milwaukee. He dropped the mic and walked off, leaving The Super Athlete confused.
Grade
A-
Analysis
Short, sweet, and impressively layered, this was the segment this feud needed to have legs. English has already proved he can be great in his role as a manipulative heel, and he came as impressively honest in his explanation of his actions.
While his insinuation about Lana could end up leading this rivalry down the wrong path, for now, it is just the complication the story needs to get people interested.
Asuka and Naomi vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
Before the night, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville made fun of Naomi and Asuka's new friendship with the faces challenging the heels to a match. The IIconics watched on commentary as The Empress survived serious punishment before hitting a kick side by side with Naomi for the pin on Deville.
Result
Asuka and Naomi def. Rose and Deville by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
There wasn't much to this tag match with Asuka getting beat down for the majority of the contest and still getting the pinfall. It was odd to see the Japanese Superstar so vulnerable against two ineffective heels especially when it did not lead to much of a hot tag by Naomi.
The IIconics on commentary mostly just distracted from the in-ring action rather than bringing more to this rivalry.
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger
Dillinger came out fiery early in this match, fighting with all he had against the United States champion. Nakamura did not seem to have an answer for The Perfect 10 even though he did not go down to a frog splash. Suddenly, Randy Orton appeared though and assaulted Dillinger to cause a disqualification.
The Viper continued to stomp on the underdog before connecting with a hanging DDT onto the floor. The Artist added further injury by hitting The Perfect 10 with a Kinshasa into the LED board. Backstage, The Apex Predator refused to call Dillinger his next victim but did admit he hated the idea of a "perfect 10".
Result
Dillinger def. Nakamura by DQ
Grade
B+
Analysis
The match here was not all that exciting, but it did its job by focusing on how desperate Dillinger is getting for even just one opportunity. Never having gotten much of a chance on SmackDown, this match coupled with Orton's interest in him may be the spark needed to ignite the former NXT mainstay's career.
Becky Lynch vs. Lana
A distracted Lana took out her frustration on Becky Lynch quickly with a surprise flurry of offense, but the SmackDown women's champion started taking her opponent seriously. She ripped her off the top rope then hit the Bexploder and quickly locked in the Dis-arm-her for the win.
Result
Lynch def. Lana by submission
Grade
C+
Analysis
This match was a mess as is mostly true of any time The Ravishing Russian steps in the ring. She was sloppy and uncoordinated, but this did tell a solid story with Lana more motivated than The Irish Lass Kicker and almost pulling an upset early before Lynch showed why she's the champion.
Samoa Joe Goes to AJ Styles' Home Instead of the Contract Signing
Styles came out for his contract signing with Joe not appearing. However, he appeared on the titantron, filming himself arriving at the Styles household. As The Phenomenal One begged The Samoan Submission Specialist to not do anything, Joe rang the doorbell as the night ended.
Grade
A
Analysis
Some of the Styles/Joe feud has gotten a bit ridiculous, but there was a perfect simplicity to this latest segment and what may be the climax of the rivalry. The heel did what he always promised to do and fired the final shot that could break the WWE champion's spirit.
It was good that the segment ended when it did, leaving everything else up to the imagination, as anything more would have just been too much.