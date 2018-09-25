WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 25

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Seizing the opportunity was a big theme of the September 25 edition of SmackDown Live as multiple underused stars were booked to get a major spotlight. This all started with Tye Dillinger, who Tweeted his way into a match with United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Aiden English was expected to face down Rusev after his heinous attack, hoping to outshine his higher profile former best friend. Big E spent most of the week making clear how much he disliked Sheamus ahead of a big clash between the two heavyweights.

After months of playing second fiddle on SmackDown, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were expected to take center stage in the main event as they faced each other down in a contract signing for their last WWE Championship clash.

While all these segments were announced ahead of time, there was also no doubt with WWE Super Show-Down approaching that Daniel Bryan and The Miz as well as Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair would get in each other's way.

This show had the potential to build excitement and change the direction of WWE going forward or simply pass by without any impact.