WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from September 11

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Before WWE heads to Hell in a Cell, SmackDown was live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, on September 11 with a promise of multiple big matches before huge clashes on Sunday. The night was stacked with fresh matches between big stars of the brand.

Brie Bella was booked to finally get her hands on Maryse, who was set to compete in her first singles match since 2011, with Daniel Bryan and The Miz likely in their wives' corners. Charlotte Flair was also expected to fight Sonya Deville for the first time ever with her former best friend Becky Lynch watching.

Elsewhere on the card, Jeff Hardy would get to fight United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura one more time before his clash with Randy Orton, while Andrade "Cien" Almas competed against the unpredictable veteran R-Truth.

Perhaps no match was bigger than the tag team tournament final between The Bar and Rusev Day with the two tag teams battling for the opportunity to fight The New Day at Hell in a Cell. The winner would get an all-important title match, while the loser was left with nothing.

This show had serious ground to cover with a major WWE pay-per-view days away, and it was going to do so with a welcome focus on in-ring action.