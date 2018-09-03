WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 3

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman changed the game last week on Monday Night Raw when he aligned with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, turning heel and creating a stable that could compete with The Shield. This power struggle promises to define Raw for months to come.

The September 3 edition of Raw would continue that war with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose expected to make an emphatic statement. Elsewhere on the card, Shawn Michaels was booked to appear to speak on two men who have defined his career: Triple H and The Undertaker.

The Bella Twins were also returning to action officially in a tag team match against The Riott Squad. In perhaps the most important match of the night though, The Revival earned their second shot at The B-Team, challenging for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

With Hell in a Cell rapidly approaching, this was only the beginning of a night that would hopefully fully reveal Raw's direction toward a dangerous and brutal WWE event on the horizon.