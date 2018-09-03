WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 3

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 3September 4, 2018
Braun Strowman changed the game last week on Monday Night Raw when he aligned with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, turning heel and creating a stable that could compete with The Shield. This power struggle promises to define Raw for months to come.
The September 3 edition of Raw would continue that war with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose expected to make an emphatic statement. Elsewhere on the card, Shawn Michaels was booked to appear to speak on two men who have defined his career: Triple H and The Undertaker.
The Bella Twins were also returning to action officially in a tag team match against The Riott Squad. In perhaps the most important match of the night though, The Revival earned their second shot at The B-Team, challenging for the Raw Tag Team Championships.
With Hell in a Cell rapidly approaching, this was only the beginning of a night that would hopefully fully reveal Raw's direction toward a dangerous and brutal WWE event on the horizon.
The Locker Room Must Empty to Stop The Shield Fighting Strowman's Pack
Strowman opened the show with Ziggler and McIntyre at his side, explaining that he chose to align with the heels to form his own pack to make sure his fight with Reigns was fair. As The Showoff bragged about the new trio's coming dominance, The Shield headed to the ring.
The Raw locker room was emptied to stabilize the situation, and they slowed the fighting enough to push the six to the backstage area where The Big Dog, The Architect and Lunatic Fringe were arrested and driven away from the area.
Grade
A-
Analysis
While a little silly, there's nothing that sells heat like a pull-apart brawl. These two teams instantly came off as hungry animals ready to destroy each other when they get in the same ring without interference. You'd think the six-man tag was set for Hell in a Cell with this tension already built.
Strowman trying to talk down the crowd felt unnatural, but otherwise the promos before the fight worked. This heel trio has already been established as one of the biggest threats to The Shield in their entire run, hopefully leading to great matches like Shield's wars with The Wyatt Family and Evolution.
The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan
The Bella Twins took some time to get going with Brie Bella getting caught by Sarah Logan during a suicide dive. However, Nikki Bella got the hot tag, and Brie managed to eliminate Ruby Riott and Logan from the equation so that Nikki could hit the Rack Attack 2.0 on Liv Morgan for the win.
Result
Brie and Nikki def. Morgan and Logan by pinfall
Grade
C-
Analysis
This wasn't a bad tag team match, but it was sloppy, especially Brie's offense. While Nikki looked to be in good shape after her time off, Brie did not look comfortable and hesitated on two suicide dives that both went wrong.
WWE is clearly treating The Bellas as big stars and featured attractions in the women's division with their return, but they will need to be better than this to earn that spot. Raw is already overflowing with good performers. Brie needs to be better to take time away from more talented women.
Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. The Ascension
Before they came out for their match, Chad Gable and Bobby Roode were interviewed with Gable saying he wanted in on Roode's infectious energy. The Ascension made fun of their opponents and, once the bell rang, isolated The Glorious One.
When Gable got the hot tag, he was unstoppable. He ran through Konnor with ease then hit a rolling German suplex for three.
Result
Roode and Gable def. Ascension by pinfall
Grade
C+
Analysis
It's hard to say what to make of this new tag team. Roode and Gable are both individually talented stars, who should be regularly used on Raw. If this is the only way they can get on TV, this needed to happen, but it is such an awkward pairing to sell.
Roode and Gable might just add needed energy and excitement to the Raw tag team division that needs quality contenders with new tag team champions crowned later in the night. Gable's enthusiasm in this match was infectious.
Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya
Elias had a special song for Columbus, Ohio that Alexa Bliss interrupted to hear up close because she hated her hometown. Ronda Rousey and Natalya though did not let The Drifter perform, coming out to face down The Goddess before Natalya's match with the former champion.
The Queen of Harts dominated and viciously went after Bliss until Mickie James and Alicia Fox attacked her behind the referee's back. This allowed Bliss to hit a DDT then lock in an armbar to get a tap out.
Afterward, Rousey came to her friend's aid. While she wiped out Fox, Rousey could not stop Bliss from getting a few shots on The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The champion recovered enough to send Bliss running up the ramp.
Result
Bliss def. Natalya by submission
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid overall segment. Elias' involvement with the women's division is a bit odd especially since it has distracted from his second attempt at a rivalry with Bobby Lashley, but he and Bliss worked well off each other.
The match was over a bit too quickly, but the heat between both wrestlers was clear. The post-match back-and-forth also sold that Bliss might be starting to get the best of Rousey especially with Fox and Mickie in her corner.
The B-Team vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre (Raw Tag Team Championships)
After demanding a championship match from Baron Corbin, Ziggler and McIntyre took out The Revival backstage to "earn" their title shot. They took Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder's spot in the Raw Tag Team Championship match, and they did not take Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel seriously.
This allowed the champions to get in impressive shots only for the heels to always get back in control. Axel got the hot tag and hit the Perfect-plex on Ziggler, but McIntyre broke up the pinfall. The Scottish Psychopath took out Dallas then the two hit the Zig Zag/Claymore for the win.
Result
Ziggler and McIntyre def. Axel and Dallas by pinfall to become the new Raw tag team champions
Grade
A-
Analysis
The Raw tag team division has been the weakest link on both brands for months now, and this was the perfect move to liven up the whole scene. B-Team got steamrolled by main event stars with The Revival also getting taken out.
The whole division has been turned upside down, and now there's real excitement around the division. While it is possible Ambrose and Rollins just take the titles off the heels quickly, it would be more exciting if the whole division had to step up its game and take down Ziggler and McIntyre.
The Authors of Pain (w/ Drake Maverick) vs. Local Competitors
Drake Maverick announced before The Authors of Pain's match that he would now be managed the tag team. They made quick work of their local competition, hitting the Super Collider for the win.
Result
Akam and Rezar def. local competitors by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a pure squash, so it was not all that interesting and fairly unnecessary. However, pairing AOP with Maverick is a smart idea even if it could have been executed more smoothly. The duo need a manager, and the 205 Live general manager can play that role perfectly.
The Undertaker Calls Shawn Michaels a Coward
Michaels laughed at the idea that Triple H would lose to The Undertaker at Super Show-Down. He made clear Taker had lost his magic with his WrestleMania streak, and this brought out The Deadman. Taker called HBK a coward who lost a piece of soul to Taker and never recovered.
Grade
B
Analysis
What did this segment accomplish? While it was great to have Taker and Michaels going after each other again on the mic, this whole segment said almost nothing about HHH, who is the one actually fighting Taker soon.
It was a fun nostalgic moment, but, unless The Showstopper is going to fight Taker again (which he shouldn't), this did nothing for the current product.
Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Ember Moon and Dana Brooke
In a match organized by Titus O'Neil through general manager Corbin, Dana Brooke teamed with Ember Moon against Sasha Banks and Bayley. Moon held her own against both faces until she got the hot tag to Dana, who was distracted by Titus Worldwide at ringside and got rolled up by Banks for three.
An angry Dana yelled at both men, telling them she was done with them.
Result
Banks and Bayley def. Moon and Dana by pinfall
Grade
C
Analysis
This was more a segment than a match, rushed to a finish. No one really got a chance to do anything beyond the development of Dana's conflict with Titus and Apollo Crews. It seems Dana is breaking up with the stable, which doesn't means much unless she is used more.
Kevin Owens Assaults Bobby Lashley During His Attempt to Find Inner Peace
Corbin required Lashley to meet Jinder Mahal in the ring for a special meeting where The Modern Day Maharaja tried to help him find his inner peace. After The Destroyer made fun of Mahal and Sunil Singh, he was assaulted from behind by Kevin Owens.
KO stomped on Lashley then sent him hard onto the apron with a powerbomb.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a mixed bag of a segment. Lashley is not that great on the mic, but his interaction with Mahal was somewhat funny. It wavered just long enough for Owens' assault to be a big boost to the scene. It felt like the old Owens, taking out his competition with an apron powerbomb.
KO made clear last week that Zayn's injury was the reason he didn't win the Universal Championship, so it makes sense that he would target Lashley. However, this makes Owens quitting last week less impactful, coming off as a cheap stunt rather than an actual story.
Finn Balor vs. Braun Strowman
Balor showed an impressive game plan early in this match, using sleeper holds and suicide dives to wear The Monster Among Men down. However, after The Extraordinary Man locked in a triangle, the big man lifted him up effortlessly for a powerbomb then running powerslam for the win.
Ziggler and McIntyre looked to inflict further damage on Balor, but The Shield returned in a police transit car. They marched down to the ring only to be assaulted by the heel side of the Raw locker room, who laid them out and left them bloodied and battered as Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre stood tall.
Result
Strowman def. Balor by pinfall
Grade
A
Analysis
Strowman and Balor have tremendous chemistry, but this was far too short. Their last match together was a more complete competitive showcase. This time, it felt like Balor was not quite a match for The Monster, coming off as an underdog just trying his best.
Still, it was a strong main event followed by a great follow-up segment. The Shield seemed like they would be unstoppable reforming as champions, but it now seems like all of Raw has turned against them. Until Kurt Angle returns to restore order, they may be vastly outnumbered.
It is fair to ask why the other faces on Raw don't stand up to this injustice, but it is better storytelling for Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose to fight for only each other.