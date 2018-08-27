Cardinals RB D.J. Foster Reportedly Has Torn ACL, Out for Season with Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 10: DJ Foster #37 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will likely miss the rest of the season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Foster was carted off the field during Sunday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The 24-year-old was headed into his third season in the NFL and second with the Cardinals, hoping to earn backup running back duties behind starter David Johnson.

Foster finished last season with just six carries for 19 yards but he made a larger impact in the passing game, totaling 17 catches for 133 yards.

Of course, most of the players ahead of him on the depth chart from last year are gone, including Adrian Peterson, Kerwynn Williams and Chris Johnson.

The latest injury ruins the former undrafted free agent's best chance to earn regular playing time at this level.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals will now be even more reliant on David Johnson after he missed all but one game last season due to a wrist injury.

Rookie fourth-round pick Chase Edmonds and second-year player T.J. Logan will likely become the team's top options off the bench at running back this season.

