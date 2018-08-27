Chelsea Transfer News: Gary Cahill to Remain with Blues Amid Exit Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Gary Cahill is reportedly set to remain at Chelsea to fight for a place in Maurizio Sarri's first team despite not having been afforded a minute of action so far in three matches in the 2018-19 Premier League.

According to Matt Law in the Telegraph, the Englishman plans to wait until January to "reassess his situation" after being linked with a departure, specifically to Galatasaray.

Law added Cahill was not enthusiastic about a move to Turkey but hinted he could be persuaded by a more attractive offer.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

As such, if January comes around and Cahill is still only on the fringes of Sarri's side, he could depart the west London outfit.

Sarri prefers a 4-3-3 system meaning, unlike in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 formations, there are only two centre-back places up for grabs under the new regime at Chelsea.

David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger have started as Chelsea have won three from three in the new Premier League season.

At 32, Cahill is the most senior centre-back at the club, but he is arguably also behind Andreas Christensen in the pecking order.

The England international has been a key player for Chelsea since joining from Bolton Wanderers in 2012.

He is a two-time Premier League champion and has also won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League with the Blues.

However, Cahill now faces a big challenge to convince Sarri of his worth and his days at Stamford Bridge may be numbered.