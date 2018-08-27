WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Greatest Moments in PPV's History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Throughout its ten-year history, WWE Hell in a Cell has provided some incredible moments for fans.

Granted, some of the more infamous moments inside the cell came before the match earned its own standalone pay-per-view a decade ago, but the show's history has been littered with important and unforgettable pieces of action.

With the next hosting taking place in a few weeks' time, now seems as good a time as any to look back on drama, death-defying leaps and screwjobs which all left fans stunned.

Here's a recap of some of the greatest moments in Hell in a Cell's history.