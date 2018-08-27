WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Greatest Moments in PPV's HistoryAugust 27, 2018
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018: Greatest Moments in PPV's History
Throughout its ten-year history, WWE Hell in a Cell has provided some incredible moments for fans.
Granted, some of the more infamous moments inside the cell came before the match earned its own standalone pay-per-view a decade ago, but the show's history has been littered with important and unforgettable pieces of action.
With the next hosting taking place in a few weeks' time, now seems as good a time as any to look back on drama, death-defying leaps and screwjobs which all left fans stunned.
Here's a recap of some of the greatest moments in Hell in a Cell's history.
Brad Maddox Screws Ryback (2012)
The 2012 main event at Hell in a Cell saw CM Punk put his lengthy WWE Championship reign on the line against Ryback inside the cell.
At that time, Punk and Paul Heyman were doing everything in their power to ensure the title remained around Punk's waist for as long as possible, and they pulled a shocking swerve here to maintain that.
In the closing stages of the match, with Ryback beginning to dominate Punk, he was inexplicably stopped in his tracks by referee Brad Maddox.
Maddox was completely unknown to most fans at that time, but when he delivered a low-blow to Ryback, before performing a fast count which allowed Punk to retain, it caught everyone off-guard.
It led to a pretty uninspiring turn of events after Hell in a Cell, but this moment alone was one which had real shock factor.
HBK Screws Daniel Bryan (2013)
In the midst of Daniel Bryan's long-running saga with The Authority came one of the most shocking moments in Hell in a Cell's entire history.
Bryan was scheduled to compete for the vacant WWE Championship against Randy Orton, with Bryan's mentor, Shawn Michaels, acting as the referee.
Inevitably, he would have a huge say in the outcome. After Orton was accidentally knocked into Michaels and trainers plus Triple H came in to check on him, Bryan attacked The Game.
That forced a furious reaction from Michaels, who performed Sweet Chin Music on Bryan to allow Orton to win the title.
It prompted a furious response from Bryan the following night on Raw, but this was all about how Bryan was once again screwed for a major title. It would not be the last time that happened, either.
Ambrose and Rollins Wage War (2014)
One of the best feuds in recent years has to be Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins in the immediate aftermath of The Shield breaking up, and they put on a classic at Hell in a Cell 2014 as part of that feud.
The most notable image was, of course, both men falling off the cell structure and through the announce tables in a moment which had shades of Mick Foley in 1998.
They were carried away on stretchers, but both eventually recovered and continued with the match, which truly was a classic.
There were interferences, not least from the likes of Kane and J&J Security, before Bray Wyatt's mysterious appearance in the closing stages of the contest threw Ambrose off for just enough time to see Rollins take advantage.
It was one of the hottest rivalries of the entire year, and it was settled inside the cell with a great contest.
WWE's Women Make HIAC History (2016)
WWE's women's division has taken some incredible strides forward in recent years, and this was one such landmark occasion.
Since Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair made history by becoming the first women to wrestle in a Hell in a Cell match, the women's division has continued to make history, but this was a notable step forward for everyone involved with WWE.
The match itself eventually saw Charlotte beat Sasha to win the Raw Women's Championship, and it was not without controversy. Before the bout even began, Charlotte attacked Sasha, leading to a fight outside the cell and through the crowd.
It led to Sasha eventually being placed on a stretcher before the match had even started, but she recovered enough to start the bout for real.
It was a great contest, eventually settled when Charlotte pinned Banks to win the title.
And it truly was a historic moment for women's wrestling.
Shane McMahon's Death-Defying Leap (2017)
Shane McMahon has become synonymous with crazy leaps of faith during his runs as an in-ring performer in WWE, and he created more headlines at Hell in a Cell in 2017.
With his rivalry with Kevin Owens reaching a bitter head at the pay-per-view, they settled their differences inside, and outside, the cell.
However, it was how the match concluded which really drew the headlines and plaudits.
With Shane laying Owens out on the announce table, he scaled the cell and attempted an incredible leap of faith onto Owens' prone body.
Instead, Shane went crashing through the announce table after it emerged someone had pulled K.O. away at the last minute.
That man? Owens' closest friend, Sami Zayn. Zayn then placed Owens on top of Shane to score the winning pinfall, sparking a thrilling end to the pay-per-view.