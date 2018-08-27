WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27

11 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

The main event of Monday's show started late and ran even later.

Roman Reigns opted to start the night's final bout, in which he teamed with Braun Strowman to battle Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, and it came back to bite him.

Beaten down and isolated from Strowman, the universal champion was punished and pummeled by the competition.

When he finally made the tag, Strowman stood stoically, watching from ringside as Ziggler and McIntyre beat him down. Strowman joined in on the assault, reminding Reigns "I'm not finished with you!"

Dean Ambrose rushed the ring but was dispatched of. Ditto Rollins.

The heels left The Shield lying to close out the broadcast.

Result

No contest

Grade

B

Analysis

WWE took the hottest babyface it had and turned him heel. Whether that proves to bite the company's creative team in the ass remains to be seen but one can almost see why it had to happen.

Without Brock Lesnar, the brand is without a main event heel. Strowman, as we saw last summer, is more than capable of filling that role. His series with Reigns made him a star so why not put him back in that role and firmly establish him a top guy on Monday nights?

From a storytelling standpoint, it even makes sense that Strowman would look to even the numbers, even aligning himself with Ziggler and McIntyre.

While it was logical, it still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of the WWE Universe, as witnessed by the reaction to the closing moments of the show.

Strowman was such as beloved badass that WWE Creative is going to have to work extremely hard to justify the booking change.

Especially given how negative the reactions have been to Reigns.

Did anyone really think Strowman was just going to be all respectful after getting his ass handed to him last week, though?