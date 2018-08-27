WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 27August 28, 2018
The Shield reunited to close out last week's show but Monday night, faced the threat of a vengeful Braun Strowman looking for payback after a triple powerbomb through the announce table left him lying.
Would Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins get those hands or would The Shield bring justice back to the flagship show for the second consecutive week?
Ronda Rousey rolled into her second week as the face of the brand's women's division, The Revival continued their journey to the Raw Tag Team Championships that have eluded them for the last year and Baron Corbin enjoyed his first week as interim general manager.
Find out what went down with all of those combustible elements on the August 27 episode of Raw.
Roman Reigns Kicks Off The Show
Universal champion Roman Reigns, sporting a Shield t-shirt, kicked off Monday's show to his typical loud reaction.
Reigns addressed the events of last week's show but was interrupted by the appearance of Braun Strowman. The two engaged in a verbal altercation that culminated in the official agreement to a Hell in a Cell match on September 16 in which Strowman will officially cash in his guaranteed championship opportunity against Reigns.
They shook hands but were immediately interrupted by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. The heels approved of Reigns and Strowman being at the top of the Raw mountain because they cannot wait to knock them off.
Baron Corbin appeared and announced a tag team match for the night's main event in which Reigns and Strowman would be forced to team up against Ziggler and McIntyre just weeks before their titanic clash.
Grade
A
Analysis
Two babyfaces mutually agree on a match for the next pay-per-view and even shake hands?
It may not be the explosive match-making segment fans hoped for after last week's Shield reunion but it was refreshing given the typical booking tropes WWE Creative would have used in this scenario.
The tag team match is stardard fare but should make for a damn fine main event so it's forgivable.
Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin
Raw general manager Baron Corbin announced that, while he had plenty of time to prepare for the night's opening match, his opponent just found out about it. He called Finn Balor out and the former universal champion obliged.
Playing up the lack of preparation storyline, Corbin steamrolled Balor early, seizing control of the match by using his strength advantage. Balor turned the tide with the Sling Blade heading into the break.
Balor rolled coming out of the break before Corbin blasted him with a steel chair, drawing the disqualification.
The general manager grabbed the microphone and announced that he forgot to say the match was No Disqualification.
He delivered a second chair shot and finished Balor with End of Days.
Result
Corbin defeated Balor
Grade
B+
Analysis
The match was too long for the finish but that finish got over Corbin's gimmick going forward. Unable to win on his own terms, on his own abilities, he reverts to cheating and screwing with rules to fit him. It is an easily detestable character and one that will, hopefully, get Corbin more over than he ever has been in WWE.
Why it was decided to sacrifice Balor in this instance, is a good question.
Especially after last week's match with Roman Reigns and the return of The Demon at SummerSlam.
Sasha Banks vs. Dana Brooke
The struggles for Titus Worldwide continued this week as Titus O'Neil booked Dana Brooke in a singles match with Sasha Banks.
Brooke, returning to the ring after spending the last year at ringside with O'Neil and Apollo Crews, took the fight to the Legit Boss. Banks recovered and delivered Meteora for a count of two.
The announce team put over the fight Brooke delivered but when all was said and done, Banks delivered the Banks Statement and scored the submission win.
Result
Banks defeated Brooke
Grade
A
Analysis
As a match, there was not much to it but as an angle, it nicely continued the downfall of Titus Worldwide.
Crews checking on a distraught Brooke after the match while an almost disgusted O'Neil watched from ringside tells the audience everything it needs to know about the current state of the organization.
Crews and Brooke are primed to break away from their leader and it may very well do both wonders.
Seth Rollins' Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge
Toronto erupted as Seth Rollins hit the ring, his Intercontinental Championship strapped around his waist. Touting The Shield as the workhorses of WWE, he issued an open challenge for the night's show.
Kevin Owens answered to a thunderous ovation. The Prizefighter lamented his heartbreaks and terrible summer before promising to end his season with the IC title around his waist. Owens answered the positive crowd reaction with the insistence that Montreal would be a much better place to win the gold but vowed to take the title away anyway.
Owens took the fight to Rollins right off the bat, eager to reverse his fortunes. The multi-time champion wore Rollins down, delivering a major DDT and trapping the titleholder in a sleeper.
Rollins fought his way back into the match and wiped Owens out at ringside with a suicide dive heading into another break. Chants of "this is awesome" broke out following a near-fall. Owens, recovered and capitalizing on a very obvious shoulder injury, sent Rollins into the ring post.
A crossface nearly earned Owens a submission victory but Rollins made his way to the ropes, necessitating the break. Frustrated, Owens unloaded on his opponent with a series of right hands. The fight continued to the top rope, where Owens teased a superplex, Rollins countered with a sunset flip powerbomb that he turned into a buckle bomb. Rebounding, Owens blasted him with a superkick that scored him a two count.
Owens tried for a moonsault from the top rope but Rollins dodged it and delivered the stomp for the pinfall victory.
Result
Rollins defeated Owens to retain
Grade
A
Analysis
Two of the best wrestlers in the world delivered an extraordinary match that was every bit the bout you would expect from them. Dramatic, athletic and hard-fought, it was an extraordinary way to continue the recent legacy of the IC title.
Owens looked every bit Rollins' equal, something he desperately needed after the one-sided ass-kicking that was the entire feud with Braun Strowman.
A great way to reintroduce the open challenge and a nice treat for the fans in Toronto, a city rich with wrestling history.
IC Title Match Aftermath
After the match, a visibly emotional and defeated Kevin Owens remained in the ring, seated in a steel chair.
Tears forming in his eyes, Owens brought the microphone to his mouth and uttered the words, "I quit" before tossing it down and walking out.
Grade
B
Analysis
This gets a 'B' hesitantly, if only because the creative direction of Owens is so uncertain.
The Prizefighter has needed refreshed for, really, two years. Even though he has been an upper-echelon Superstar for the company, he has felt stale.
This angle allows him to step away for as long as WWE Creative deems fit and come back with a vengeance when the time calls for it.
Considering his talent, he has a ton left to give WWE, both in the ring and on the mic.
One thing is for certain: the angle drummed up more interest in him than there was prior to Monday's show.
Non-Title Match: The Revival vs. the B Team
The Raw Tag Team Championships were not at stake as The Revival battled The B Team Monday night.
Looking to avenge what they believed to be a humiliating loss at SummerSlam, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder started hot, taking the fight to Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. The underdog champions, though, thwarted the early assault and seized control heading into the break.
The champions fought their way back into the match but Dawson and Wilder ultimately delivered Shatter Machine for the win.
After the match, the victors sold the significance of the tag titles and promised they could take the titles whenever they pleased.
Result
The Revival defeated The B Team
Grade
C+
Analysis
The match has been beaten into the ground in recent weeks, ruining the effect this would have had otherwise.
With that said, the subtle and slow revival of the, um, Revival has been a welcome addition to a tag team division that has sorely missed them. Dawson and Wilder are everything the say they are and more. The purest team in WWE, they have earned another run with the titles.
Whether they get them or not is the question that will be answered in the coming weeks.
Elias Performs
After weeks of technical malfunctions, Elias finally got his opportunity to perform one of his hit songs.
Instead, he added insults about Toronto and found himself interrupted by Hall of Famer, and Toronto native, Trish Stratus. She defended her hometown, plugged her match with Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution and told Elias it is time to walk away.
Elias claimed Stratus just wanted to walk with him like all the ladies. Unfortunately for her, though, he does not date women in their sixties.
Stratus delivered a big slap to The Drifter and Ronda Rousey's music played to end the segment.
Grade
C
Analysis
It was great to see Trish back but what did this actually accomplish?
Elias, an act that is consistently hot without having to set foot in the ring, but he is overshadowed by Stratus' hometown return. Stratus plugs the upcoming pay-per-view only to have Elias remind fans she is not exactly in the prime of her career anymore?
And Rousey makes the save for one of the greatest women's wrestlers in the history of WWE?
A tone-deaf segment that did no one any favors whatsoever.
Natalya vs. Alicia Fox
Natalya returned to the squared circle Monday, battling Alicia Fox in singles competition. Rousey and Stratus were in The Queen of Harts' corner while the Foxy One was accompanied by Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. The former women's champion Bliss ran down Stratus to sell their upcoming match
The short, nondescript match saw Natalya shake off attempts at interference and cheap shots from Bliss and James to score the submission victory over Fox with her Sharpshooter.
Result
Natalya defeated Fox
Grade
B-
Analysis
The match was a whole lot of nothing but it did allow Natalya a dominant win in her home country.
More than anything, it was the setting for Stratus and Bliss to share the screen ahead of their match at Evolution. Bliss was her typical solid self on the mic, running down her legendary foe, but it was not enough to enhance the grade beyond that.
Bobby Lashley in Handicap Match Action
Fresh off his victory over Baron Corbin a week ago, Bobby Lashley battled The Ascension in a Handicap match at the orders of the Raw general manager.
Predictably so, Lashley wasted little time dominating the tag team on the lowest rung of the proverbial ladder, pinning Viktor moments after eliminating Konnor from the picture.
Result
Lashley defeated The Ascension
Grade
D-
Analysis
The Ascension somehow has the polar opposite of momentum, no one is any more interested in Lashley and the fans have the unfortunate task of sitting through a rivalry between him and Corbin.
Losers all around here.
Dean Ambrose vs. Jinder Mahal
The result of a backstage encounter earlier in the night, two former WWE champions squared off in singles competition as Dean Ambrose battled Jinder Mahal.
A more intense and focused Ambrose fended off a focused attack by Mahal midway through the match and mounted a comeback. Even as Mahal countered his momentum, even delivering a jumping knee to the face, Ambrose brought the fight.
Escaping an attempt at the Khallas, Ambrose delivered Dirty Deeds and scored the win.
Result
Ambrose defeated Mahal
Grade
B-
Analysis
As a showcase for the new and improved Ambrose, this worked.
He was his same tenacious self, overcoming the attack of Mahal to score the win.
The question is whether there is any long-term plan for Ambrose because as it stands now, he is the odd man out in The Shield equation. Reigns is the universal champion, Rollins the intercontinental and Ambrose...is just there.
Hopefully that changes sometime soon.
Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
The main event of Monday's show started late and ran even later.
Roman Reigns opted to start the night's final bout, in which he teamed with Braun Strowman to battle Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre, and it came back to bite him.
Beaten down and isolated from Strowman, the universal champion was punished and pummeled by the competition.
When he finally made the tag, Strowman stood stoically, watching from ringside as Ziggler and McIntyre beat him down. Strowman joined in on the assault, reminding Reigns "I'm not finished with you!"
Dean Ambrose rushed the ring but was dispatched of. Ditto Rollins.
The heels left The Shield lying to close out the broadcast.
Result
No contest
Grade
B
Analysis
WWE took the hottest babyface it had and turned him heel. Whether that proves to bite the company's creative team in the ass remains to be seen but one can almost see why it had to happen.
Without Brock Lesnar, the brand is without a main event heel. Strowman, as we saw last summer, is more than capable of filling that role. His series with Reigns made him a star so why not put him back in that role and firmly establish him a top guy on Monday nights?
From a storytelling standpoint, it even makes sense that Strowman would look to even the numbers, even aligning himself with Ziggler and McIntyre.
While it was logical, it still leaves a bad taste in the mouths of the WWE Universe, as witnessed by the reaction to the closing moments of the show.
Strowman was such as beloved badass that WWE Creative is going to have to work extremely hard to justify the booking change.
Especially given how negative the reactions have been to Reigns.
Did anyone really think Strowman was just going to be all respectful after getting his ass handed to him last week, though?