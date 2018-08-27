Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Waiting on Paco Alcacer's Loan Decision

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly waiting for Paco Alcacer to make a decision after the clubs agreed a deal to send the striker to Germany on loan.

According to Sport's Jordi Gil, Dortmund have agreed to pay €2.5 million (£2.26 million) to loan Alcacer for the season and would have the option to make his stay permanent next summer for €25 million (£22.6 million).

The two clubs are now waiting on Alcacer to decide as he will have the final say on whether he heads to BVB, who want to know within 48 hours if he will be joining to allow them time to pursue other targets if he does not.

It's said the striker has "been impressed by the level of Dortmund's interest and desire to sign him," though, so it would seem there's a good chance he'll agree to the move.

What's more, he'd likely play an important role at Signal Iduna Park, whereas he'll probably struggle to get on the pitch for significant lengths of time at the Camp Nou.

The 24-year-old has not featured at all in Barca's three games so far this season, and last year he was given just 992 minutes of game time over the course of the campaign. Despite that, he contributed seven goals and four assists, meaning he averaged one or the other every 90 minutes.

Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez believed he played his limited role to perfection:

Alcacer's best tally for a season is 15 goals, so he may struggle to completely make up for the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, given the Gabon striker bagged 141 in four-and-a-half years with BVB.

Goal's Ronan Murphy believes he could be a strong addition to the side:

Even if he fails to better his best total, a similar tally would still be a useful return for a low-risk loan move.

If he can contribute goals and assists at a similar rate to last year and plays a significant role, he could have a highly productive season in Germany.