Julen Lopetegui Talks Thibaut Courtois Absence After Real Madrid's Win at Girona

David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has defended his decision to stick with Keylor Navas as his starting goalkeeper despite the signing of Thibaut Courtois.

Madrid landed Courtois from Chelsea in the summer transfer window, and he was expected to be an immediate starter. However, Lopetegui has stuck with Navas for the first two games of the La Liga season, with Los Blancos winning both.

When asked about the choice after the 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday, Lopetegui said he will be taking the decision on a game-by-game basis, per Sacha Pisani of Goal:

"It's not a situation that's easy to understand, but it's simple enough to explain. I've got some really good options in goal and there are no problems in that area. We'll decide what's best for each game.

"Keylor got the nod today and did very well. There's great competition and that makes us stronger in the goalkeeping department. I've got some thoughts in my mind, but I'm not going to share them. Over the course of the season, I'll look for solutions to solve the next immediate challenge."