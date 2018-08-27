Harry Maguire Talks Manchester United Interest Following Summer Transfer Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has said he respects the club's decision not to sell him this summer amid reported interest from Manchester United.

The centre-back was linked with the Red Devils, and Maguire was keen on making the move right up until the end of the transfer window, according to Sky Sports News. The Foxes are said to have turned down two bids for the 25-year-old from United, the second of which was worth £60 million.

However, the England international has said he understands Leicester's decision not to sell and is happy with life at the King Power Stadium, per Sky Sports.

"There was always going to be interest over the summer after the team doing so well in Russia but the owners reiterated I was not for sale and I respected their decision," he said. "They gave me the opportunity to play for this club, such a good club on the rise and I respected their decision. My mind has been fully on Leicester since then."

Maguire has enjoyed a rapid rise over the last 12 months. He joined Leicester from relegated Hull City and was an instant success, thriving at the centre of defence; Maguire went on to win the club's Player of the Year prize.

The form he showcased during the Premier League campaign was enough to earn him a place in the England setup. The season culminated for Maguire with the FIFA World Cup, where he was crucial to the Three Lions reaching the semi-final.

Despite a busy summer and speculation surrounding his future, the defender has started the 2018-19 term in brilliant form. Maguire netted a stoppage-time winner for the Foxes on Saturday, firing home from the edge of the penalty area to secure a 2-1 victory over Southampton.

The centre-back's Leicester and England team-mate Jamie Vardy was quick to pay tribute after that moment:

Maguire reads opposition attacks well, times his tackles brilliantly and is dominant when it comes to aerial battles.

There are other facets of Maguire's game that make him a little different to other defenders, though. Not only does he chip in with the occasional key goal, the Leicester man is excellent in possession, with his bursts forward from the centre of defence becoming something of a trademark:

United would've undoubtedly benefitted from having someone like Maguire in their squad, especially given how poor they were defensively in the 3-2 loss to Brighton last weekend.

For Maguire, sticking around at Leicester makes sense, though, as his career has been a whirlwind as of late. Some continuity will give him a better footing to develop as a player, and if he continues on this upward trajectory a move to a European giant surely won't be far away.