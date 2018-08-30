Baron Corbin and 6 Better Raw GM Options Than Kurt Angle

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Throughout the years, there have been countless authority figures given all sorts of titles and roles, from Assistant to the Managing Supervisor Brad Maddox, to Sheriff Shawn Michaels and President Jack Tunney.

Who's to say Constable Corbin doesn't fit the bill just as he is, without having to become the official general manager in name?

This is the simplest, easiest, cheapest and most logical progression of the storyline as it currently stands, since Corbin was appointed by Stephanie.

After all, why would there be a need to put someone else above Corbin if he's already doing her dirty work? Wouldn't that other person just get in the way and be less efficient?

Plus, Corbin has excelled in this role. It's given him a new lease on life since his career was floundering on the main roster.

Before this, he suffered a near-constant run of bad luck on SmackDown with every push like Money in the Bank and his United States Championship reign leading to ultimate failure.

Since being appointed Constable Corbin, his look has received an upgrade, his confidence has grown, he's getting more boos than ever and he's remained a relevant member of the roster instead of someone lost in the shuffle.

The longer Raw goes with Corbin in charge, the more he can get in the way of the babyfaces like Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns and Finn Balor, drawing increasing heat every week.

Then, if Angle is going to come back, the two can have a match and Corbin can either win the official general manager position or be forced to relinquish his control.