Odell Beckham Jr.'s Giants Contract Extension Reportedly 'Close but Not Done'

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is set to be an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season on his current contract, but the New York Giants are reportedly on the verge of changing that.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, an agreement between Beckham and the Giants on a new contract "is close but not done." Florio noted the two sides "seem to be targeting Week 1" for the new deal, although he added, "Beckham is privately claiming that a new contract is in place."

In February, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the LSU product was looking for at least $20 million annually in his next deal.

Florio's update comes after Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported the Giants and Beckham were progressing toward "a record-breaking contract" while noting Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown ($17 million annually) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans ($55 million in guarantees) are the respective financial "benchmarks" for pass-catchers in the league.

Beckham is a logical candidate to make record money considering the head-turning start to his career since the Giants selected him with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

He won the Associated Press Rookie of the Year and was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons. He tallied more than 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdown totals in each of those initial three campaigns, although an ankle injury limited him to four games in 2017.

Beckham is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league when healthy and figures to be a building block for the Giants with this potential new deal at just 25 years old.