Expert Predictions for the 2018 College Football Season

Hayes: A loss by Auburn would likely mean the Tigers must go undefeated in the SEC to get to the CFP. That's because a two-loss SEC champion would be a tough sell to the CFP committee, especially with the perceived breaks the SEC has gotten in the first four years of the playoff.

Washington must win because in the Pac-12, the surest, safest way to get to the CFP is to win every game. The Huskies made it with a loss two years ago but only after significant controversy—Big Ten champion Penn State was left out.

Kenyon: The Pac-12 could miss the CFP with a loss by Washington. The North Division is nasty enough to anticipate at least one conference loss for UW, but Stanford and Oregon can't be trusted to win 11 games.

Auburn's schedule lends itself to a loss being forgivable, but starting 0-1 with both Georgia and Alabama remaining on the slate is a deep hole. The victor in Atlanta will be in position to use the marquee nonconference win to overpower a potential upset loss.

Kramer: I feel like this is somewhat obvious right now, which means it will be a woeful miss come December. Washington-Auburn is a delightful matchup out of the gate, and it's a massive one for both teams.

Like so many "experts," I get the Washington hype. It has a little of everything, especially on offense. I also believe Auburn could be the best team in the SEC if Jarrett Stidham plays to his potential at quarterback.

A loss by Washington would hurt a great deal because of the reputation of the Pac-12 is still down. For Auburn, this game is by no means make-or-break, but it could help a great deal.

Miller: It's not No. 1 on the list of games I'm most excited about watching in college football's true opening weekend, but Virginia Tech at Florida State on Monday night could have massive ACC and national title implications. Both teams will later host games against the favorites in their divisions (Miami at Virginia Tech on Nov. 17; Clemson at Florida State on Oct. 27), so a Week 1 win over a fellow ACC contender would clear the path to a division title.

Conversely, the loser will have drastically reduced odds of playing for the conference championship, which simply doesn't apply in the Washington-Auburn, Miami-LSU or Michigan-Notre Dame gems.