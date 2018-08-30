Daniel Bryan and 6 Superstars Better off Leaving WWE

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

With All-In just around the corner and completely sold out, it is clear that the wrestling business is changing. Even after countless attempts by WWE to stifle outside competition, promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground have stepped up their game.

It could be argued at this juncture that NJPW is a legitimate rival to WWE while ROH recently sold out Madison Square Garden and Impact has been dramatically growing fan interest since its ownership change. There are more opportunities outside WWE than ever before.

Meanwhile, WWE's roster continues to grow to an unreasonable size with many stars not getting their fair shot. It may seem like WWE is always the best option for talent, but Cody Rhodes has proven with All-In that is simply not true.

Other recent stars like Austin Aries, Jack Swagger, Rich Swann and Emma have found almost immediate success after being released with Neville hoping to be the next man to change the game. These stars should not be the only ones looking for an alternative.

With WWE in need of a smaller roster and talent in need of better opportunities from Daniel Bryan to Zack Ryder, these are seven stars who would immediately benefit from leaving WWE to venture out into the wider wrestling business.