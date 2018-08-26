Khalil Mack Trade Rumors: Raiders 'Haven't Slammed the Door' on Possible Deal

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

With Khalil Mack still holding out for a new contract, the Oakland Raiders remain open to the idea of trading the defensive end.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Raiders "haven't slammed the door on the possibility of trading" Mack, with about 12 teams considering a possible deal.

Four teams are reportedly serious about potentially adding the defensive star.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the New York Jets are one of the teams that have reached out to the Raiders about a trade.

Mack is seeking a long-term deal as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract, but ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported there is "no end in sight" to his current holdout.

Meanwhile, head coach Jon Gruden hasn't let his absence affect him in training camp.

"Going to try to get him here as soon as we can," the coach explained, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "In the time being, you've got to move on. You've got to get up and go to work."

On the field, the 27-year-old is one of the top players in the entire NFL. Mack has earned a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past three years, totaling 36.5 sacks in that stretch.

If the Raiders don't want to pay him, there are plenty of other teams interested in adding the impact player.