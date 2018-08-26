Anonymous Jets Player: 'Flow Is Going' Toward Sam Darnold Being Starting QB

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Although New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles hasn't yet named a starter at quarterback, multiple players believe Sam Darnold will win the competition over Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown.

"You kind of know where the flow is going," an anonymous player told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

The No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft has started the last two preseason games for the Jets.

While Darnold is clearly considered the future at the position for New York, he has been inconsistent the past few weeks while facing quality competition. He went 8-of-16 for 86 yards and a touchdown against the New York Giants after going 8-of-11 for 62 yards and an interception against the Washington Redskins.

On the other hand, Bridgewater has been impressive throughout the preseason with a 113 quarterback rating in three games.

McCown started 13 games last season for the Jets but has only thrown a single pass this preseason and hasn't appeared in the last two games.

There is one more preseason game remaining, leaving the coaching staff limited time to choose who will start Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. However, Bowles appears to be close to his decision.

"As coaches, we'll meet on it and keep meeting on it," the coach explained Sunday. "I have my ideas in my head, which I'll keep to myself at this time, but I have a good idea."