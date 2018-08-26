FedEx Cup Standings 2018: Latest Rankings After Northern Trust Tournament

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Bryson DeChambeau mastered the Northern Trust Tournament in the first round of the playoffs and moved into the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standings .

DeChambeau fired an 18 under par 266 during the four rounds at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, and won the tournament by four strokes over Tony Finau.

The win was the third for DeChambeau in the last 13 months, and he withstood the pressure of playing with the lead in the final round without a hint of a problem.

DeChambeau fired a two-under 69 in the final round that included two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. At one point, his lead was down to two shots but DeChambeau steadied himself and fired a two-under 34 on the back nine.

The 24-year-old DeChambeau told CBS interviewer Amanda Balionis that he felt his game was under control throughout the four rounds.

"To be able to hold the lead and keep the lead was great," DeChambeau said. "It got a little tight in the middle of the round but I was able to keep going. It's about consistency from this point forward. If I can hit the ball the way I did this week, I should be OK for the rest of the playoffs."

DeChambeau moved ahead of Dustin Johnson, who had been in first place in the FedEx Cup rankings prior to the start of the tournament. Justin Thomas follows in third place.

FedEx Cup Standings (per PGATour.com)

Rank, Player, Points behind

1. Bryson DeChambeau, --

2. Dustin Johnson, -648

3. Justin Thomas, -663

4. Tony Finau, -908

5. Brooks Koepka, -1,285

6. Justin Rose, -1,626

7. Bubba Watson, -1,662

8. Jason Day, -1,682

9. Webb Simpson, -1,801

10. Phil Mickelson, -1,867

The Northern Trust serves as the first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs. The second round is the Dell Technologies Championship that will be contested at TPC Boston starting Aug. 31. That tournament has a unique Friday through Monday schedule to coincide with Labor Day. The top 100 players in the FedEx Cup standings are eligible to compete in the Dell Technologies Championship.

The BMW Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania follows and The Tour Championship will be played in Atlanta to conclude the 2017-18 season. The top 70 FedEx players get to compete in the BMW Championship while The Tour Championship is open to the top 30 players.

Tiger Woods struggled with his putter through all four rounds of the Northern Trust Tournament. He finished the tournament with a score of four under par 280, and he tied for 40th.

Woods ranks 25th in FedEx Cup points after starting the week ranked 20th.

Brian Stuard and Jason Duffner are in the 99th and 100th positions and therefore eligible to compete at TPC Boston. They both are 3,060 FedEx Cup points behind DeChambeau. On the other hand, Sam Ryder and Trey Mullinax are 101st and 102nd, and on the outside looking in. Ryder is 3,066 points behind, while Mullinax is 3,067 points behind.