NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Randy Gregory's a Star If He Can Stay on the Field

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The dress rehearsals are in the books.

Two games Sunday put the finishing touches on the all-important third full week of the 2018 preseason.

OK, as important as exhibitions ever get.

In most cases, this is the week in which starters see the most action. And sure enough, the Cincinnati Bengals left the first-team offense on the field for a while in Buffalo against a Bills team with a major question to answer.

The Bengals were in midseason form. The Bills are trying to decide who their quarterback is—and if it matters.

The nightcap featured the Arizona Cardinals traveling to Dallas to face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. In a game in which Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson all took the night off, offense was optional.

By optional, I mean nonexistent—especially for Dallas.

However, it wasn't all bad news for the Cowboys. A youngster who has made more appearances on the suspended list than in the box score stole the show early, and we'll begin our rundown on the final day of dress rehearsals with that pass-rusher.