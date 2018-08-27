Braun Strowman Confronts The Shield and Preview for August 27 Episode of WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Braun Strowman went back on his vow not to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on a prone champion a week ago, and The Shield reunited to take out The Monster Among Men, triple powerbombing him through the announce table to set up what should be an explosive August 27 episode of WWE Raw.

Strowman will be looking for revenge after enduring the attack, but the 2018 Money in the Bank winner is not the only Superstar who will be at the forefront of the WWE Creative agenda Monday night.

Baron Corbin makes his debut as the interim Raw general manager, Ronda Rousey takes her place atop the women's division, and Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre look to regain momentum after a disastrous week.

Rumor

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported the plan is still for Rousey to feud with Natalya over the Raw Women's Championship sooner rather than later.

Since Natalya made her way to the flagship show via the Superstar Shakeup, she has been portrayed as the best friend of Rousey. Wrestling history tells us, though, that the friendship will go by the wayside the minute The Queen of Harts can seize an opening and get herself in title contention.

When that time comes, the former UFC star will be confronted with the best dance partner she could possibly have.

Nattie is an experienced veteran whose mat game is unmatched by her peers. She has the technical ability to teach Rousey things on the fly that she will never learn from working with Alexa Bliss or Nia Jax. It will benefit the rowdy one exponentially and improve her in-ring skills even more.

Story to Watch

After losing yet again to The Authors of Pain a week ago, Titus Worldwide joined Mike Rome in an exclusive YouTube interview.

During the interview, Titus O'Neil demonstrated disgust over their latest loss, much to the dismay of Apollo Crews and Dana Brooke. The seeds were planted for the end of the tag team, and the latest chapter in that story should play out Monday night in front a much larger audience than the YouTube video did.

The question is whether O'Neil, Crews and Brooke go their separate ways via a Titus heel turn or if their breakup is a mutual one designed to push Crews as a singles act with Brooke as his manager.

With all due respect to O'Neil, one can only hope it is the latter option as few emerge from a singles feud with O'Neil better off than they were entering it.

Preview

Braun Strowman Demands Confrontation With Roman Reigns

The universal champion may well get those hands Monday night if Strowman has anything to say about it.

The big man found himself in unfamiliar territory, the recipient of a beatdown that left him lying to close out last week's episode of WWE's longest-running program.

WWE.com's official preview for the August 27 episode suggests Strowman will waste little time confronting Roman Reigns in what could be an electric start to the show if that is where WWE Creative slots it on the show.

Will Reigns come alone, though?

The champion has a long and storied past with Strowman, one that has seen him beaten down and at the mercy of the unstoppable Superstar on more than one occasion. The reunion of The Shield gave him the backup he needs to fend off the monstrous competitor, but for how long?

After last week's show concluded, former WWE and tag team champion Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to retweet a message to The Shield he had sent in February 2014, just before The Hounds of Justice lost to The Wyatt Family in a high-profile six-man tag bout at Elimination Chamber.

Could The Eater of Worlds join Strowman in the war for justice in WWE?

That is a question that may not be answered Monday night but could be the endgame as WWE Creative looks toward Hell in a Cell and beyond.

Regardless, a pissed-off Strowman should be expected Monday.

The Reign of Rousey Begins

A week ago, Stephanie McMahon attempted to steal the spotlight from new Raw women's champion Rousey and paid for it in the form of an armbar that left her in a sling.

With new general manager Corbin eager to do her bidding, expect Rowdy to see the first bit of backlash for her actions and maybe the start of her next program.

Will the above rumor prove factual and a showdown with Natalya begin to formulate Monday or will Rousey find herself on a collision course with former champion Bliss? Maybe Jax returns to claim a shot at the woman who never really beat her at Money in the Bank.

Whatever the case may be, the Raw women's division is Rousey's playground now, and The Baddest Woman on the Planet will be at the center of whatever WWE Creative concocts.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Rebound

SummerSlam kicked off with Seth Rollins defeating Ziggler to win the Intercontinental Championship after Dean Ambrose flattened McIntyre at ringside.

Twenty-four hours later, The Lunatic Fringe defeated Ziggler to make The Showoff a loser in consecutive nights.

Momentum no longer on their side, Ziggler and McIntyre will look to rebuild themselves beginning Monday night. With a showdown against Rollins and Ambrose seemingly looming, it would appear as though the twosome will remain a high-profile act on Raw.

Wins do still mean something in the eyes of fans, though, so they will need to regroup and be booked a bit stronger if they are to be taken seriously as a threat to the reunited Shield.