Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema Power Real Madrid Past Girona in 4-1 La Liga Win

PAU BARRENA CAPILLA/Getty Images

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid won their second game in a row after beating Girona 4-1 at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in La Liga on Sunday.

Real were trailing to a goal from Borja Garcia, before Marco Asensio won two penalties to lead a comeback. Sergio Ramos scored the first then a brace from Benzema and a smart finish by Gareth Bale gave Los Blancos all three points, helping them keep pace with champions Barcelona, who have also made a perfect start to the new season.

