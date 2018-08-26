Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema Power Real Madrid Past Girona in 4-1 La Liga Win

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema celebrates his second goal during the Spanish league football match between Girona FC and Real Madrid CF at the Montilivi stadium in Girona on August 26, 2018. (Photo by Pau BARRENA CAPILLA / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAU BARRENA CAPILLA/AFP/Getty Images)
PAU BARRENA CAPILLA/Getty Images

Karim Benzema scored twice as Real Madrid won their second game in a row after beating Girona 4-1 at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi in La Liga on Sunday.  

Real were trailing to a goal from Borja Garcia, before Marco Asensio won two penalties to lead a comeback. Sergio Ramos scored the first then a brace from Benzema and a smart finish by Gareth Bale gave Los Blancos all three points, helping them keep pace with champions Barcelona, who have also made a perfect start to the new season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Inter Drop the Ball Against Feisty Torino

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Drop the Ball Against Feisty Torino

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Why James Can Be Bayern's Answer to Coman Disaster

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why James Can Be Bayern's Answer to Coman Disaster

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Marseille Goalie Gets It Wrong 🙈 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Marseille Goalie Gets It Wrong 🙈 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Modric Starts on the Bench Again

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Modric Starts on the Bench Again

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English