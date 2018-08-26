Nick Young Says 'Am I Resisting?' on Video of Traffic Stop Arrest

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

FILE - In this March 26, 2018 file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young (6) celebrates during Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals in Oakland, Calif. Los Angeles police say NBA free agent Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation late Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Police say Young was arrested for for delaying an investigation, a misdemeanor, alleging Young didn't obey the officers, became upset and caused a delay. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A video of Nick Young's arrest from Friday was captured by bystanders on video, with the NBA free agent clearly asking, "Am I resisting?"

TMZ Sports provided the footage (note: contains language NSFW):

Young was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Hollywood this weekend and earned a misdemeanor charge of delaying an investigation. He was released early Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old is set to appear in court on Sept. 19.

According to TMZ Sports, the 11-year NBA veteran "refused to cooperate with the officers on scene."

Although the video doesn't show the 33-year-old causing any problems, it doesn't have footage of what happened prior to the officers taking him out of the car.

Young spent last season with the Golden State Warriors but is currently unsigned.

