Nick Young Says 'Am I Resisting?' on Video of Traffic Stop Arrest

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

A video of Nick Young's arrest from Friday was captured by bystanders on video, with the NBA free agent clearly asking, "Am I resisting?"

TMZ Sports provided the footage (note: contains language NSFW):

Young was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Hollywood this weekend and earned a misdemeanor charge of delaying an investigation. He was released early Saturday morning.

The 33-year-old is set to appear in court on Sept. 19.

According to TMZ Sports, the 11-year NBA veteran "refused to cooperate with the officers on scene."

Although the video doesn't show the 33-year-old causing any problems, it doesn't have footage of what happened prior to the officers taking him out of the car.

Young spent last season with the Golden State Warriors but is currently unsigned.