Ben McLemore on NFL Players Kneeling: 'You Should Always Represent Our Nation'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2018

MEMPHIS, TN - APRIL 8: Ben McLemore #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons on April 8, 2018 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings guard Ben McLemore is apparently not a fan of NFL players kneeling for the national anthem. 

"You should always represent our nation," McLemore told TMZ Sports. "That's how I feel. I think you always should."

McLemore went on to say NBA players have found a better way to make a difference in the community than NFL players who kneel for the anthem.

"In their case, it's getting lost, but for our sport in the NBA, I think it's not," McLemore said of the purpose behind player demonstrations aimed at social justice. "We show appreciation to the nation."

Numerous NFL players have kneeled for the national anthem since Colin Kaepernick began the practice in 2016 as a form of protest against police brutality and discrimination against minorities. The protest has become one of the nation's most hot-button issues, with President Donald Trump using it as a talking point to rip the players.

The NFL enacted a new policy for the 2018 season that does not require players to be on the field for the anthem. However, if a player demonstrates while on the field, his team can be fined. ESPN will not air the national anthem as part of its 2018 Monday Night Football coverage. CBS will also not air the anthem for its NFL coverage this season.

“What are they doing?” Trump said at an Ohio rally. “Do they not have a clue? It’s hurt them badly too. It’s continuing. They think they’re doing something smart by not broadcasting the national anthem.”

The NBA requires all players stand for the national anthem. Commissioner Adam Silver sent teams a memo before the 2017-18 season reminding them of the league's policy. 

No NBA players knelt during the anthem last season, but a number have condemned Trump. 

