Chelsea Reportedly Dismiss Roman Abramovich £2 Billion Sale Rumours

Chelsea Reportedly Dismiss Roman Abramovich £2 Billion Sale RumoursAugust 26, 2018
Chelsea have reportedly dismissed speculation that owner Roman Abramovich is seeking to sell the football club.
According to Mark Jones of Mirror Sport, the Russian billionaire remains committed to the Blues amid rumours he is seeking to sell up.
As relayed by Jones, a report in the Sunday Times said Abramovich wanted £2 billion before selling the Stamford Bridge outfit and had hired a broker who was crucial in Manchester City selling 13 percent of the club to Chinese investors two years ago.
However, it's been widely reported that Abramovich does not want to move on. Liam Twomey of ESPN FC and Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard had their say on the rumours, too:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
Just a brief visit from my hiatus..in light of fresh stories suggesting #Abramovich could sell #cfc, been assured that is not the case. Club is not for sale/Abramovich not interested in selling.
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
RE ‘Chelsea for sale’ - Don’t expect any statements but the club’s position remains the same as it was when the Sir Jim Ratcliffe reports surfaced: Abramovich remains totally committed & has no intention of leaving #cfc
Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and pumped a massive amount of money into the club, making them one of the major forces in England football.
Under his ownership the Blues have enjoyed the most successful stint in their history. Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League in 2012, as well as five Premier League titles and five FA Cups.
Chelsea author Mark Worrall hailed the influence Abramovich has had on the club since he came in 15 years ago:
Mark Worrall @gate17marco
If Chelsea FC say Roman Abramovich is not selling the club, that's good enough for me. We are lucky to have him & luckier still to keep him. Over the past few years fans of many clubs have had & still have many issues with their owners while Roman has been a constant blessing. https://t.co/aJrPyfSN3l
Abramovich has endured a testing year, though, as he was refused a visa for the United Kingdom in May and as a result the Blues had to suspend plans to build a new 60,000 capacity stadium.
Chelsea also had uncertainty in the dugout throughout the summer, with Antonio Conte sacked and replaced by Maurizio Sarri after pre-season training had already begun.
