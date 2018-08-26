Chelsea Reportedly Dismiss Roman Abramovich £2 Billion Sale Rumours

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Chelsea have reportedly dismissed speculation that owner Roman Abramovich is seeking to sell the football club.

According to Mark Jones of Mirror Sport, the Russian billionaire remains committed to the Blues amid rumours he is seeking to sell up.

As relayed by Jones, a report in the Sunday Times said Abramovich wanted £2 billion before selling the Stamford Bridge outfit and had hired a broker who was crucial in Manchester City selling 13 percent of the club to Chinese investors two years ago.

However, it's been widely reported that Abramovich does not want to move on. Liam Twomey of ESPN FC and Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard had their say on the rumours, too:

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and pumped a massive amount of money into the club, making them one of the major forces in England football.

Under his ownership the Blues have enjoyed the most successful stint in their history. Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League in 2012, as well as five Premier League titles and five FA Cups.

Chelsea author Mark Worrall hailed the influence Abramovich has had on the club since he came in 15 years ago:

Abramovich has endured a testing year, though, as he was refused a visa for the United Kingdom in May and as a result the Blues had to suspend plans to build a new 60,000 capacity stadium.

Chelsea also had uncertainty in the dugout throughout the summer, with Antonio Conte sacked and replaced by Maurizio Sarri after pre-season training had already begun.