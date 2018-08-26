Bobby Lashley and 10 Possible Opponents for John Cena After Return to WWE

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

John Cena's commitment to filming the upcoming Project X with Jackie Chan caused him to miss SummerSlam for the first time since 2003, but once that has finished filming, we can expect the Leader of the Cenation to return.

Despite moving to a part-time schedule a few years ago, Cena is still considered a WWE mainstay. Whenever he is involved in a storyline, it's considered one of the promotion's top attractions.

In addition to taking on a lighter load, Cena is entering the phase of his career when he puts other Superstars over more often because he can afford to take more losses without losing credibility because of his Hall of Fame-worthy run with the company.

He has a lot of old rivals waiting to reignite feuds, but there is also a whole new group of Superstars Cena has yet to face on both Raw and SmackDown.

This article will look at 10 possible opponents for Cena's first feud after he returns to WWE programming.