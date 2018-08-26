Arsenal Transfer News: Aaron Ramsey to Make January Decision in Latest Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will reportedly wait until January before deciding whether to extend his contract with the club.

Ramsey has less than a year to run on his deal, prompting speculation that this may be his final season at the Emirates Stadium. According to Steve Stammers of the Mail on Sunday, the rumours about a possible exit are unlikely to be put to bed anytime soon, with the Wales international poised to delay signing an extension until 2019.

"Talks are ongoing, but Ramsey is now likely to wait until the start of next year," Stammers said. "He will then be able to listen to offers from clubs in Europe and be entitled to sign a pre-contract to join at the end of this season, when he will be a free agent. That will be a replication of the strategy adopted by [Mesut] Ozil last season."

Ozil signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal earlier in the year, although Alexis Sanchez, whose contract was also poised to expire in the summer, joined Manchester United in January.

For new Arsenal manager Unai Emery, the issue is far from ideal. He's seeking to build a team capable of getting back in the UEFA Champions League after taking over from Arsene Wenger. Ramsey, you sense, will be crucial for the Gunners if they are to do that.

As Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian noted, the former Cardiff City man was a big influence in the team's 3-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday, Emery's first victory since taking over:

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for the Gunners in recent years and offers a directness and incision from his central-midfield berth.

Ramsey may not measure up to the likes of Ozil or Henrikh Mkhitaryan in terms of technical ability, but he's intelligent in terms of his off-the-ball movement and his decision-making in dangerous areas. Additionally, the midfielder has shown he has an eye for big goals, as he's netted the winners in two FA Cup final successes for Arsenal.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Losing him would be a big blow for the team, especially at a time when there is so much flux at the Emirates Stadium following Wenger's departure. As Arsenal writer James McNicholas noted, at the moment there appears to be an impasse between the player and club:

If this saga continues until January, then Arsenal will once again be left with a big decision to make regarding one of their key players. Selling Ramsey for a knockdown fee midseason would be far from ideal, but losing him for nothing in the summer would be galling.

Ramsey appears to enjoy life at Arsenal and has an affinity with supporters thanks to his memorable displays in big games. If the Gunners were able to get an extension sorted sooner rather than later, it would be one less thing for Emery to worry about.