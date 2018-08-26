Tottenham Transfer News: PSG Consider Christian Eriksen Bid in Latest Rumours

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering making a £100 million bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen.

According to Neil Fissler and Adam Powers of the Sunday Express, while Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the Denmark international, the French champions are most likely to make a move for the player before the end of the transfer window on Friday.

"The Parisian side are keen to make at least one more big signing before the European transfer window closes on Friday," Fissler and Powers reported. "Eriksen has been locked in talks with Tottenham over an extension to his contract, which has two years left. But they are in stalemate as he wants parity with the club's highest earner, Harry Kane."

While PSG have the financial backing to put pressure on Tottenham to sell, with the Premier League transfer window shut, any sale would leave Spurs with a void in attacking midfield until January at least. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino didn't make any signings this summer, either.

It's added that PSG also hold an interest in Tottenham left-back Danny Rose and may swoop for him before Friday's deadline.

Eriksen has been at Spurs for five years and has developed into a vital player for Pochettino. As these figures highlight, he is both a creator and scorer of goals for Spurs:

The 26-year-old is easy on the eye too. Eriksen is technically outstanding, able to influence the game from different positions in the final third with his pinpoint delivery, close control and ability to strike a ball from distance.

The Dane knits together Tottenham's play in the final third, and while he may not boast the physical attributes of players like Kane or Dele Alli, when Eriksen isn't involved, Spurs are nowhere near as fluid in attack.

As Spurs writer Chris Miller noted, Eriksen is also capable of putting in a shift for the team, which is crucial in Pochettino's high-pressing setup:

Football journalist Nathan A Clark believes Tottenham should be doing what they can to get the former Ajax man tied down to a long-term contract:

If PSG were to move for Eriksen, it would be a surprise. Not only are Tottenham unlikely to sell at this juncture, but the Parisians are also blessed with a plethora of attacking players. Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria all operate in similar positions as the Spurs star.

The hope in north London will be that a new contract can be sorted out for Eriksen soon, with his deal set to expire in 2020. The midfielder, after all, has proved himself as one of the crucial cogs in Pochettino's team and still arguably has his best years to come.