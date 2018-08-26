Manchester United Transfer News: Anthony Martial Set to Stay Amid Exit Rumours

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly happy to stay at the club for the time being despite speculation regarding a possible exit this summer.

According to James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Frenchman is "feeling emboldened by the club hierarchy’s refusal to bow to Jose Mourinho’s wishes to sell him" and as a result will not seek to force through a transfer before the European window closes on August 31.

It's added that Mourinho is actually keen to offload the player before the deadline, as he wants to reinvest to improve his squad in other areas. Sevilla are said to be interested in a potential loan deal for the former Monaco man.

Steve Bates of the Sunday People (h/t the Sunday Mirror) has also reported that Martial has taken out a new 12-month lease on his house in Cheshire.

"The lease on Martial’s previous rented property in the area ran out in the summer, adding to speculation that the youngster would be on his way," it's noted. "But despite wanting a move to guarantee first team football after missing out on France’s World Cup winning squad in Russia, United are refusing to allow the gifted star to leave."

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Regardless of the reasons, it now appears unlikely that Martial will be moving on before the end of the transfer window, which will be a boost for United supporters who are big fans of the 22-year-old. As noted by Alex Shaw of ESPN, since Mourinho arrived at the Red Devils the forward has failed to kick on:

Per Ducker, the relationship between the manager and Martial hasn't been straightforward either, as the coach fined the player two weeks wages after he left the club's pre-season tour to attend the birth of his child.

According to the initial report, with pressure on Mourinho at the moment Martial is said to be happy to bide his time at Old Trafford and "is aware of the power play going on behind the scenes." Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reported to be interested in the position and it's added that would appeal to Martial.

For time being it doesn't appear as though Mourinho is going anywhere, though, and if Martial wants to play regular football in the early parts of the season it's imperative he takes his opportunities, as Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted ahead of the loss to Brighton & Hove Albion last week:

In Martial the Red Devils do have a major talent and someone who can open a game up with his speed, dribbling and composure in the final third. However, there are obstacles that are likely to hinder his progress under Mourinho at Old Trafford in terms of competition, personality clashes and style of play.

With that in mind, if the Portuguese does turn things around and United put together a prosperous run of form, Martial well be considering his options again in the mid-season window.