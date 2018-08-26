Predicting Entire WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

In addition to featuring a slew of memorable moments and matches, SummerSlam successfully set the stage for the fall season in WWE and, more specifically, WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 in Septmer.

The event, which has been a staple on the WWE pay-per-view calendar since 2009, has traditionally hosted anything from one to three Hell in a Cell matches each year. While the show would be better off abolished and have its namesake match type brought back occasionally as a special happening, it could still prove to be an exciting event with what is likely to be on tap.

SummerSlam only took place August 19, but a few matches have already been confirmed for the Hell in a Cell card. More matchups will be added in the weeks ahead, but a majority of the lineup is fairly obvious based off the most recent round of WWE programming.

Two Hell in a Cell matches typically take place, but the rest of the pay-per-view should be special as well. Both Raw and SmackDown Live have plenty of compelling storylines, and a historic Hell in a Cell event would be enough to hook fans through the next few months.

There are bound to be bouts that won't become clear until Hell in a Cell gets closer, but in the meantime, it's appropriate to speculate about the matches fans will see transpire on Sept. 16 in San Antonio.