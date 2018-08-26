Predicting Entire WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match Card

Predicting Entire WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 Match CardAugust 26, 2018
In addition to featuring a slew of memorable moments and matches, SummerSlam successfully set the stage for the fall season in WWE and, more specifically, WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 in Septmer.
The event, which has been a staple on the WWE pay-per-view calendar since 2009, has traditionally hosted anything from one to three Hell in a Cell matches each year. While the show would be better off abolished and have its namesake match type brought back occasionally as a special happening, it could still prove to be an exciting event with what is likely to be on tap.
SummerSlam only took place August 19, but a few matches have already been confirmed for the Hell in a Cell card. More matchups will be added in the weeks ahead, but a majority of the lineup is fairly obvious based off the most recent round of WWE programming.
Two Hell in a Cell matches typically take place, but the rest of the pay-per-view should be special as well. Both Raw and SmackDown Live have plenty of compelling storylines, and a historic Hell in a Cell event would be enough to hook fans through the next few months.
There are bound to be bouts that won't become clear until Hell in a Cell gets closer, but in the meantime, it's appropriate to speculate about the matches fans will see transpire on Sept. 16 in San Antonio.
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Daniel Bryan and The Miz have had one of the most heated rivalries in WWE in recent months. Although Miz emerged victorious from their clash at SummerSlam, it was through nefarious means. As such, Bryan will not rest until he gives his longtime foe his comeuppance.
As seen on the most recent edition of SmackDown Live, it looks like he won't have to go at it alone anymore. Just when it seemed he would outnumbered by Miz and Maryse, Bryan's wife, Brie Bella, came to his aid and wasted no time in taking the fight to The Awesome One.
This exciting exchange led to a match pitting Miz and Maryse against Bryan and Brie at Hell in a Cell. Unlike their opponents, the self-proclaimed It Couple of WWE have teamed before, though it was in a losing effort at WrestleMania 33.
Mixed tag team matches are so rare nowadays that they have become an attraction of sorts. Given that this one will feature four stars will plenty of bad blood between them, it should be one of the more memorable matchups on the card.
Look for the talking segments between Bryan, Brie, Miz and Maryse heading into Hell in a Cell to be nothing short of fierce.
Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
One night removed from Money in the Bank in June, Dolph Ziggler knocked off Seth Rollins in shocking fashion on Raw to capture the Intercontinental Championship. The two have traded the title back and forth since, most recently at SummerSlam, when Rollins regained the gold from The Showoff.
Their rivalry reached new heights when Dean Ambrose returned to reunite with Rollins and help even the odds against Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Ambrose beat Ziggler one-on-one on the most recent edition of Raw, so the babyfaces are in control at this stage.
Although Ambrose and Rollins also appear to be involved in a Shield reunion angle, they have unfinished business with Ziggler and McIntyre as Hell in a Cell approaches. They must prove they are the dominant duo on Raw by beating them decisively once and for all.
Granted, this bout could well take place on Raw instead, and fans likely wouldn't mind. But Ambrose and Rollins might as well wrap up their rivalry with Ziggler and McIntyre at Hell in a Cell. Blowing it off before then wouldn't give Rollins enough time to transition into another program for his intercontinental title.
Nothing would be on the line in this tag team affair except supremacy, but at least it would be entertaining from an in-ring standpoint considering the combatants.
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women's Championship)
The main story in the SmackDown Live women's division prior to SummerSlam was whether Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair could trust each other despite being opponents at the event. They ended up beating each other up anyway and held nothing back in their pursuit of the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Before Lynch could clinch the championship for herself, Charlotte swooped in during SummerSlam's Triple Threat match and pinned her then-best friend to become the new champion. Instead of congratulating Charlotte afterward, Lynch attacked the Flair family scion to a raucous reaction from the audience.
If it weren't already apparent, Lynch and Charlotte are miscast in this program. To her credit, Lynch has handled her heel turn exceptionally well and hit her promo out of the park Tuesday night. But fans are much more willing to cheer her than they are Charlotte.
Despite that, they are on a collision course toward Hell in a Cell, where they are bound to clash over the SmackDown women's title. Lynch vs. Charlotte is easily the biggest feud the blue brand's women's division has to offer, and the match is guaranteed to be great.
Regardless of who reigns supreme at Hell in a Cell, expect this rivalry to run through the remainder of the year.
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss (Raw Women's Championship)
At least the SmackDown Women's Championship match at SummerSlam was fairly competitive. Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship was the exact opposite. Although Bliss managed to evade Rousey's offense at various points, she fell victim to Rowdy's patented armbar within a matter of minutes.
Rousey's title triumph was what everyone expected and, admittedly, was what should have happened. Bliss has done a great job of leading the Raw women's division as its top heel over the past year and a half, but it was time the belt was transitioned on to Rousey, who is firing on all cylinders.
Lest we forget, Little Miss Bliss is owed a championship rematch. Whether she wants to invoke it considering Rousey injured the deposed champion's arm is another story, but it's safe to assume they will face off again at Hell in a Cell with the gold up for grabs.
This time around, more should be done to give viewers the impression that Bliss has a fighting chance of taking her belt back from Rousey and handing The Rowdy One her first defeat in WWE. Whether Mickie James returns to Bliss' side or Rousey is "injured" before the bout, Bliss should be made out to look like more of a threat.
This won't be an instant classic by any means, but Bliss vs. Rousey II is necessary before the champion moves on to face new challengers.
AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match)
Fans knew on the road to SummerSlam that AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe would be a must-see feud, but no one was aware of how far they would go to make things as personal as possible.
Joe has not shied away from taking shots at Styles' family in an attempt to get inside the champion's head. Clearly, it worked, as Styles got himself disqualified at SummerSlam, awarding the victory (but not the title) to Joe.
The Destroyer retaliated on the subsequent SmackDown Live by laying out his archrival on the side of the stage. Once Styles recovers from the ambush, he will aim to exact revenge on Joe but do so in a way that doesn't cost him his title.
WWE announced Friday that Styles and Joe will meet again one-on-one for the WWE title at Hell in a Cell, though no mention was made about whether it would be a Hell in a Cell match. It would be foolish of the company to not put them inside The Devil's Playground given the ruthlessness of their rivalry.
In a perfect world, this would headline Hell in a Cell because it will be the most anticipated contest on the card, not to mention that Styles hasn't closed out a pay-per-view since March. However, the Universal Championship match will likely take precedence as usual.
Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match)
Not much is known about the Universal Championship picture, but following the shocking events that transpired at the end of the most recent edition of Raw, Braun Strowman appears to be next in line for a shot at the strap.
Mr. Monster in the Bank, unlike most men who have held the briefcase before him, has decided to give champion Roman Reigns notice before he cashes in his briefcase. It's an honorable gesture, and although the element of surprise would be smarter, Strowman can find a way to win the title anyway.
The obstacle preventing Strowman from becoming champion is The Shield. Before he could successfully cash in his contract Monday night, he was ambushed by the reunited trio and put through a table at ringside via the group's signature triple powerbomb.
From a storyline standpoint, it would make sense to put Reigns and Strowman inside Hell in a Cell and have them settle their differences there. That way, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins couldn't get involved easily, and Reigns could prove that he is worthy of carrying that championship.
From Last Man Standing to steel cage bouts, Reigns and Strowman have fought in a handful of unique stipulation matches in the past and raised the bar every time. Hell in a Cell will be no different regardless of the outcome.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.