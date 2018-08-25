Little League World Series 2018: US, International Scores, Updated Bracket, More

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

South Korea scored a 2-1 victory over Japan in the international championship game Saturday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Hawaii is set to take on Georgia in the United States title game later in the day. The winner will face off with South Korea for the world championship on Sunday afternoon.

Let's check out the list of scores, which will be updated after the American champion is crowned. That's followed by a recap of the action. For a look at both brackets, visit the LLWS tournament's official website.

Saturday Schedule and Results

International Final: Asia-Pacific (South Korea) defeats Japan, 2-1

U.S. Final: West (Hawaii) vs. Southeast (Georgia), 3:30 p.m. ET

Ji Hyung Choi put South Korea on his shoulders with a home run and 4.2 innings of one-run ball that included seven strikeouts to lead the Asia-Pacific representative to the world championship game.

It marked the third straight contest with a homer for Choi, who also went yard against Mexico and Japan during the South Korean run through the international bracket.

Shoo Hoo Choi drove in the team's other run on a first-inning double.

Yeong Hyeon Kim pitched South Korea out of a jam in the fifth by striking out Yuya Ito, who entered the contest with a .444 on-base percentage in the event, with the tying run on third and the leading run at second for Japan. Kim stayed on to close out the game with a scoreless sixth.

Masaumi Ikeuchi doubled home Kai Nogami for the only Japanese run in the pitchers' duel.