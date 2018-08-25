Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Push PSG to 3-1 Win over Angers

ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were all on target on Saturday as the French champions beat Angers 3-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Cavani converted a Neymar cross for the first goal before Thomas Mangani levelled from the penalty spot after Thilo Kehrer fouled Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Mbappe restored PSG's lead in the second half with a sweetly struck volley, and the France international then teed up Neymar for the hosts' third goal to secure all three points.

