Neymar, Kylian Mbappe Push PSG to 3-1 Win over Angers

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IAugust 25, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (2ndR) is congratulated by Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (2ndL) and Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani (R) after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Angers (SCO), on August 25, 2018 at the Parc des Princes in Paris. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)
ALAIN JOCARD/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were all on target on Saturday as the French champions beat Angers 3-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Cavani converted a Neymar cross for the first goal before Thomas Mangani levelled from the penalty spot after Thilo Kehrer fouled Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

Mbappe restored PSG's lead in the second half with a sweetly struck volley, and the France international then teed up Neymar for the hosts' third goal to secure all three points.

                         

