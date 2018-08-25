Josh Gordon Officially Activated by Browns After Time Away from Team

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon to their active roster Saturday after he announced his return to the organization last week following a monthlong absence to address his "overall mental and physical health."

Cleveland noted Gordon will take part in walkthroughs but didn't confirm whether he'll see playing time in the team's final preseason game Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Hue Jackson hinted toward the move during a Friday conference call.

"Josh Gordon is going to go into the second phase of the process that we have him on," he told reporters. "He is definitely getting into the next process for us."

The 27-year-old Texas native returned from a three-year absence in November 2017 after an NFL suspension and a stay in an in-patient rehab facility. He recorded 18 catches for 335 yards and one touchdown across five appearances.

Prior to his comeback last season, Gordon had been suspended indefinitely after entering rehab in September 2016. He was previously suspended for the entire 2015 season under the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

Now the Browns will hope he's able to achieve a full return to form. He was one of the league's top receivers in 2013 when he tallied 87 receptions for an NFL-high 1,646 yards with nine scores.

Gordon is set to line up alongside fellow wideouts Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway and tight end David Njoku as part of what should be a vastly improved Browns passing attack led by either Tyrod Taylor or first overall pick Baker Mayfield.

If he doesn't play in the final exhibition contest, the focus will shift to Cleveland's Week 1 clash with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers for his potential return.