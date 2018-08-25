Mesut Ozil Ruled Out of Arsenal vs. West Ham Match with Illness

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil for the visit of West Ham United to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday after the attacking midfielder missed "three days of training due to flu," according to Goal's Chris Wheatley.

It's far from the first time illness has laid Ozil low, per Ben Dinnery of ESPN FC:

His latest absence means the Gunners will have to shuffle the pack between the midfield and forward lines. Fortunately, head coach Unai Emery has a few options at his disposal.

The Spaniard could take Dinnery's view and bring Aaron Ramsey back into the fold. However, the Wales international's contract stand-off could impact any selection policy after Emery revealed he's urged Ramsey to forget about negotiations over a new deal.

Per BBC Sport, Emery said of the 27-year-old: "I only need his focus on training, the matches and on his performance each day."

Emery started Ramsey in the advanced position in midfield for Arsenal's 2-0 season-opening defeat to Manchester City. Yet the former Cardiff City prospect was dropped to the bench for the 3-2 loss away to Chelsea last time out.

If Ramsey doesn't get the nod against the Hammers, Alex Iwobi could be in line for a start. He was in the XI to face Chelsea, and the Nigerian playmaker has the vision and flair to offset Ozil's absence in the final third.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Alternatively, Emery could stick with Henrikh Mkhitaryan as his chief creative force and replace Ozil with another striker, possible Alexandre Lacazette. Playing Lacazette alongside centre-forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is something Emery is wary to do, per Rory O'Callaghan of Sky Sports.

It means Arsenal probably want a like-for-like replacement for Ozil as they seek a first win under Emery.

His efforts haven't been helped by a sketchy start from Ozil, who was challenged by his new boss to work harder, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror. The Gunners are still waiting for Ozil to hit peak form after he signed a contract extension worth £350,000 per week until 2021 back in January.

Missing valuable time is going to be doubly costly for the 29-year-old while Emery works on creating a new pattern of play at Arsenal.