Eric Bailly Rips Analysts for 'Disrespectful' Manchester United Criticism

Eric Bailly has called out Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness and former United full-back Gary Neville for their "disrespectful" criticism of his recent performances for Manchester United.

The centre-back said Souness "was a little bit disrespectful because it became so personal and it's not the sort of criticism that can help a young player improve and become a better player," per John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

Bailly also took issue with Neville: "I think the criticism was a bit harsh, particularly from people who have played the game and have probably made mistakes themselves during their career."

Souness lamented Bailly's confused and indecisive performance during United's 3-2 to defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League:

Meanwhile, United legend Neville also dissected the 24-year-old's performance. Speaking on both the Gary Neville Podcast and Super Sunday (Sky Sports), the player-turned-pundit said both Bailly and fellow centre-back Victor Lindelof "are lacking confidence a little bit or maybe they aren't quite good enough."

Bailly appeared to be lacking belief when he rashly felled Pascal Gross in the box, surrendering the penalty the Brighton schemer tucked away for a 3-1 lead.

It was an incident Neville pounced on during commentary (h/t Thomas Bristow of the Mirror): "Why does Bailly dive in there like that? Gross is going away from goal. It’s really poor from Bailly, really poor."

While Bailly hasn't started the season in the strongest form, the Ivory Coast international may have a point about the nature of the criticism he's faced. In particular, the way Souness and Neville savaged his performance spoke to the increasingly intense nature of punditry in the modern game.

Last season, Nevill described the defending of Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi, a player he briefly coached during an ill-fated spell in charge of Valencia, as "pathetic" and "absolutely terrible," as the Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the CarabaoCup final.

There may be something to Bailly's expectation a former player should soften his critique, particularly since Neville knows the difficulties defenders can endure from his own playing days.

Yet for all Bailly's consternation at how he was criticised, his struggles against Brighton only underscored existing concerns about United's back four.

Manager Jose Mourinho spent most of the summer trying to recruit a new centre-back, with Leicester City's Harry Maguire among the prime targets:

Ironically, it was Mourinho who signed Bailly for £30 million from Villarreal in 2016. While he's an impressive natural athlete, injuries and suspensions have meant Bailly has missed chances to add improved decision-making to his natural pace and power.

He has all the makings of a top centre-back, but Bailly must seize his chance to start regularly and learn from his mistakes, even if means closing his ears to the critics.