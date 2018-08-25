Report: David De Gea Wants Manchester United Contract Similar to Paul Pogba's

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

David De Gea reportedly wants wages similar to Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez before he will extend his contract at Manchester United.

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, the Spain international goalkeeper is not "close" to agreeing a deal with the Red Devils. De Gea's contract expires next summer, but United have an option to extend for another year.

According to Castles, De Gea believes his performances in recent seasons justify parity with United's top earners. Among those performances, Castles cited De Gea's player-of-the-year awards in four of the past five seasons while also regularly being recognised as the top goalkeeper in England by the PFA.

De Gea is also said to be emboldened by the lavish transfer fees 'keepers have been commanding in this summer's transfer market.

United's rivals Liverpool broke the record for the position when Alisson Becker arrived from AS Roma for £67 million in July, and the benchmark was soon lifted when Chelsea secured the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71 million in early August.

De Gea wants £350,000 per week to prolong his stay at Old Trafford, according to Metro's James Goldman.

Few would have a problem believing De Gea is worth such a wage, if not more, after his standout performances throughout his United career. The Spaniard has kept United in games during the past few years, making outstanding saves and standing firm in the face of pressure.

A snapshot of De Gea's value to United was provided during a 3-1 win away to Arsenal in December, when the 27-year-old made 14 saves.

Performances like this one helped United field the second-stingiest defence in the Premier League:

Yet for all his undoubted excellence, frailty has steadily crept into De Gea's game recently:

The issues were apparent during the recent loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, when De Gea was beaten three times, including from the penalty spot.

But a slight deterioration in De Gea's form shouldn't give United pause when it comes to paying De Gea commensurate with his talent and importance. Unlike Pogba and Sanchez, who have both been inconsistent, the goalkeeper has generally delivered when it matters for the Reds.