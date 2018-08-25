Little League World Series 2018: Updated Bracket, TV Schedule, Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

There are only four teams left standing at the 2018 Little League World Series, and Saturday's games will decide who plays for the title.

The international and United States finals are both rematches from earlier at this year's tournament.

South Korea steamrolled Japan by a 10-0 score Wednesday to send them to the losers' bracket, only for those two teams to meet back up with the international title on the line.

On the American side of things, an undefeated Hawaii team will look to stay perfect against the squad from Peachtree City, Georgia, for a right to represent the United States in this year's finals.

Little League World Series Saturday Schedule

International Finals: Japan vs. Asia-Pacific (South Korea) (12:30 p.m., ABC)

United States Finals: Southeast (Georgia) vs. West (Hawaii) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

All times ET. All games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

The double-elimination format that the tournament has followed is no longer a factor, meaning the teams from Japan and Georgia will not need to win twice in a row to advance to the final. It's a simple winner-take-all approach to decide who plays in this year's title game.

Bracket Predictions

International

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Ace Shisei Fujimoto (3 G, 2 GS, 1-1, SV, 8.0 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 16 K) will be available to pitch for Japan, though he recorded just two outs against South Korea on Wednesday, allowing three hits and four earned runs.

Meanwhile, South Korea could give the ball to another ace in Yeong Hyeon Kim (2 GS, 1-0, 8.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 23 K), who has been nothing short of dominant at this year's tournament and will present an issue for Japan's offense if he does get the ball.

That said, the South Seoul Little League squad could also turn to Soo Hoo Choi (1 GS, 1-0, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) for this game in the hopes of saving Kim for the title game.

At any rate, after they won 10-0 by the mercy rule Wednesday, it's hard to pick against South Korea.



Prediction: South Korea 7, Japan 3

United States

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Hawaii advanced to the U.S. finals with a 10-0 win over New York and will have its entire pitching staff at its disposal.

Ace Aukai Kea (2 GS, 1-0, 10.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 K) was limited to 50 pitches Wednesday, so he's had the requisite two days' rest to take the ball again. That said, the West Region winners could also turn to Ka'olu Holt (3 G, 1 GS, 1-0, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) if they are hoping to save their top starter for the title game Sunday.

Georgia ace Jackson Kenty (2 GS, 1-0, 11.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 21 K) tallied 90 pitches in an elimination game Wednesday, meaning he won't be able to take the mound for the remainder of the tournament.

They also used Tai Peete (3 G, 2 GS, 2-0, 9.0 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 12 K) for 86 pitches in Thursday's game, meaning they are without their top two starters heading into the U.S. bracket final.

That leaves Connor Riggs-Soper (3 G, 1 GS, SV, 10.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 11 K) as the probable starter, and unless he's limited to 20 pitches, the Peachtree City squad will be forced to turn to a pitcher who has not yet started a game at this year's Little League World Series if they advance to Sunday's final.

Prediction: Hawaii 8, Georgia 4