Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final GridAugust 25, 2018
Sebastian Vettel made it three from three for Ferrari by finishing quickest in the third and final practice session ahead of qualifying at the 2018 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.
Vettel was quicker than Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit:
Formula 1 @F1
FP3 CLASSIFICATION: @ScuderiaFerrari have been fastest in all three practice sessions 💪#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 https://t.co/yFolpFlypN
He was also fastest in FP1 on Friday, before team-mate Raikkonen topped the timesheets in FP2.
Ferrari's intent to set the pace was obvious when Vettel made his first foray on to the track on supersoft tyres.
Yet it was team-mate Raikkonen driving quicker following the first runs:
Channel 4 F1® @C4F1
Ferrari have immediately opted for the super-soft tyres, with Raikkonen continuing from where he left off yesterday in FP2 by going fastest overall with a 1:43.425 💪 Vettel slots into P2, albeit +1.681s adrift of his team-mate 🤔 #C4F1 🇧🇪 #BelgianGP https://t.co/ZekHAew7QN
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas soon became third-fastest. The Finn's effort was the cue for team-mate Hamilton to announce himself:
Sky Sports F1 🏎 @SkySportsF1
Hamilton gets to within about a tenth of Raikkonen, but it is still Ferrari leading the way. Hamilton was on softs, Kimi on supers LIVE NOW on Sky Sports F1 📺 Sky Go: https://t.co/fxH1316WnM 🗒️ Blog: https://t.co/SzGssX5IJr #SkyF1 #F1 #BelgianGP https://t.co/B74cyUMVIJ
Mercedes' decision to start on the softs didn't look a bad one as Hamilton continued to test Raikkonen and Ferrari's speed. Soon, though, all four drivers from the top two teams had switched to supersofts, offering an ideal chance for comparison.
Meanwhile, Max Verstappen had clocked a respectable first run for Red Bull, with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo slower but still in touch with the big names:
Formula 1 @F1
FP3 CLASSIFICATION (30/60 MINS): Kimi's still top, but Hamilton is breathing down his neck #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 https://t.co/kTcAglkVFM
Vettel promptly reasserted himself with another swift lap. He was now quicker than Bottas and Hamilton and soon went faster than Raikkonen.
A red flag brought the final session to a close after Stoffel Vandoorne was left facing the wrong way after spinning onto the grass.
He was angered with Bottas:
Formula 1 @F1
📻 VAN: "What the hell was that Mercedes doing?! He (Bottas) just pushed me onto the grass" #BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 https://t.co/3ERr4kRHnX
However, not everybody felt the Mercedes man was at fault:
Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficial
Very close between Bottas and Vandoorne. Stoffel actually did a supreme job to stop that being a LOT bigger.
The red flag meant drivers had little time to get a qualifying simulation lap timed and in the books. Ultimately, though, Ferrari had done what was needed to offer a reminder of the speed and power of the car before qualifying.
Darnold Is the Present and Future for the Jets