Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Sebastian Vettel made it three from three for Ferrari by finishing quickest in the third and final practice session ahead of qualifying at the 2018 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

Vettel was quicker than Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit:

He was also fastest in FP1 on Friday, before team-mate Raikkonen topped the timesheets in FP2.

Ferrari's intent to set the pace was obvious when Vettel made his first foray on to the track on supersoft tyres.

Yet it was team-mate Raikkonen driving quicker following the first runs:

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas soon became third-fastest. The Finn's effort was the cue for team-mate Hamilton to announce himself:

Mercedes' decision to start on the softs didn't look a bad one as Hamilton continued to test Raikkonen and Ferrari's speed. Soon, though, all four drivers from the top two teams had switched to supersofts, offering an ideal chance for comparison.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen had clocked a respectable first run for Red Bull, with team-mate Daniel Ricciardo slower but still in touch with the big names:

Vettel promptly reasserted himself with another swift lap. He was now quicker than Bottas and Hamilton and soon went faster than Raikkonen.

A red flag brought the final session to a close after Stoffel Vandoorne was left facing the wrong way after spinning onto the grass.

He was angered with Bottas:

However, not everybody felt the Mercedes man was at fault:

The red flag meant drivers had little time to get a qualifying simulation lap timed and in the books. Ultimately, though, Ferrari had done what was needed to offer a reminder of the speed and power of the car before qualifying.