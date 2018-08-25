Nabil Fekir Discusses 'Failed' Summer Transfer to Liverpool

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

Lyon's French forward Nabil Fekir reacts as he takes part in a training session at the Groupama Olympique Lyonnais training center in Decines-Charpieu near Lyon, central-eastern France, on August 6, 2018. (Photo by ROMAIN LAFABREGUE / AFP) (Photo credit should read ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/AFP/Getty Images)
ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Nabil Fekir doesn't know why a transfer from Lyon to Liverpool failed to go through this summer.

The France international has come to terms with not moving to Anfield, but he believes only the Reds have the answers for why a deal didn't happen.

Fekir spoke about the doomed move after featuring in Lyon's Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg, per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror: "I heard a lot of things. The real reason? Only Liverpool know. These things happen, it's just how it is. We have to move on, it's well in the past now. I have totally come to terms with the failed transfer to Liverpool."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Bayern's Coman Out for 'Several Weeks'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Bayern's Coman Out for 'Several Weeks'

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Hazard's Dad Plays Down Move to Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard's Dad Plays Down Move to Madrid

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Klopp Delighted with 'Sharper and Fitter' Firmino

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Delighted with 'Sharper and Fitter' Firmino

    Andy Hunter
    via the Guardian

    How Bernardo Became One of Man City's Best

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How Bernardo Became One of Man City's Best

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com