Nabil Fekir Discusses 'Failed' Summer Transfer to Liverpool

Nabil Fekir doesn't know why a transfer from Lyon to Liverpool failed to go through this summer.

The France international has come to terms with not moving to Anfield, but he believes only the Reds have the answers for why a deal didn't happen.

Fekir spoke about the doomed move after featuring in Lyon's Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg, per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror: "I heard a lot of things. The real reason? Only Liverpool know. These things happen, it's just how it is. We have to move on, it's well in the past now. I have totally come to terms with the failed transfer to Liverpool."

