PSG Transfer News: Juventus Will Reportedly Refuse Sami Khedira Sale

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Juventus will reportedly refuse to sell Sami Khedira to Paris Saint-Germain because the Ligue 1 giants have waited too long to pull off a deal during this summer's transfer window.

Calciomercato's Kaustubh Pandey noted "Khedira will not be sold at any cost this summer," comparing the move to the Parisiens' late pursuit of Alex Sandro.

The news may come as a disappointment for Khedira, with Pandey also describing how the Germany international "was interested in moving away from Juventus earlier this summer and the club were also looking for replacements."

However, former Real Madrid star Khedira is said to have since won over Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri. It means he is likely to stay in Turin, leaving Les Parisiens to expand their search for midfield reinforcements before the Ligue 1 transfer window closes on August 31.

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

The search has so far taken PSG to Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic, according to Lluis Miguelsanz of Sport. PSG's need for a new midfielder is building as rumours intensify Adrien Rabiot will move to the Camp Nou, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Joe Strange of MailOnline).

Khedira would make a curious replacement for Rabiot, given the latter's quality in possession. By contrast, the former's game is defined more by his brawn, energy and eye for goal.

The 31-year-old's underrated scoring potential is best summed up by how he's started different campaigns with Juve:

The run continued when Khedira opened the scoring during the 3-2 win away to Chievo earlier this month.

Goals have become a happy habit for Khedira recently, particularly last season:

Khedira finished the 2017/18 campaign with nine goals in Serie A, underlining his value in Allegri's squad. Keeping him makes sense, even though the Bianconeri can also count on former PSG ace Blaise Matuidi for industry from the middle.

Unlike Juve, PSG's central-midfield choices aren't bountiful, particularly if Rabiot moves on. Manager Thomas Tuchel can call on Marco Verratti and Giovani Lo Celso, but beyond the pair, 33-year-old veteran Lassana Diarra and relatively unproven 20-year-old Christopher Nkunku become the options.

Tuchel and PSG would be wise to continue looking for new players, but they must step up their search to avoid the same kind of resistance they've encountered while asking after Khedira.